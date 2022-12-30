Woman Calls Her Brother’s Girlfriend a "Gold Digger" After She Looks up Cost of Gifts

Photo by Photo by Liza Summer

One therapist and relationship expert says it's best to wait until a relationship lasts four or five months before introducing your partner to your family.

One man's sister met his girlfriend briefly at drinks, but spent more time around her after they had been dating for seven months. Things didn't go so great.

U/golddiggergoogle shared the following story on Reddit. It went viral and currently has over 7,000 comments.

She begins the story by saying Lindsay, the girlfriend, walked into her home and immediately complimented her for her decorations and asked how much they cost her. She was taken aback and answered with a generic, "more than I'd like." Things only got more "uncomfortable" from here.

Throughout the evening she asked several questions centered around money. She asked my husband how much he paid for our house, my stepdad how much money he made in his previous job, how much my watch cost. She even googled one of our art pieces to see how much it sold for and started talking about how crazy it was that we spent that much, which frankly was very uncomfortable.

Her brother said it was normal for his girlfriend to do this, but said he'd talk to her about it since it was clearly becoming an issue for everyone else.

Soon after this, everyone gathered together to open up presents. Lindsay didn't ask any more questions, so the author assumed her brother spoke with her and the issue was taken care of. But at lunch, it became clear that wasn't the case. They began talking about some plans they had in January when Linsday said she didn't understand how they could afford to do anything since she added up the total they spent on gifts and said the total amount out loud in front of everyone.

The whole table went silent, and honestly I was equal parts shocked and annoyed that someone could be so ignorant. I looked at Lindsay and said “you are the world’s most diligent gold digger. Seriously, would you like to be the family accountant since you’re already tracking expenses?” Lindsay stuttered out an apology and tried to explain but my stepdad just changed the conversation and we moved on. She was mercifully quiet for the rest of dinner.

After they left, her brother reached out and demanded an apology for both of them because he said what she said was out of line. Their parent's think the author should've said something in private instead of calling her out in front of everyone, even though what Lindsay did was wrong.

What do you think?