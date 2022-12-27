Couple Forced to Sleep in Walmart Parking Lot After Airbnb Host Double-Booked the Property

Photo by Photo by Trần Long

Over 150 million people use Airbnb to book vacation rentals. Unfortunately, not every booking goes exactly as planned.

U/lightfighter06 shared their experience using Airbnb for the first time.

So I’m literally sitting in a public parking lot right now with an angry seething wife. We decided to use airbnb for the first time while on a one day trip to Kona to check out the Volcano. We informed the host that we would be arriving late and he responded that it wouldn’t be a problem and gave us the instructions for self check in.

When they got there, they used the provided code to unlock the door and were shocked to find someone already sleeping inside. The sleeping man was surprised too, so they quickly apologized and went to go sort things out with the host.

They found the host sleeping too. After waking him up, he admitted he accidentally double booked the room. He had the listing on Airbnb and another site at the same time. He offered to fix this problem by having them "crash in his living room."

They asked him why he didn't let them know earlier about his booking mistake so they could make other arrangements, and he said half the people don't show up in the first place. But the other guy made it there first, so he had the right to the booking.

When they called Airbnb they got a refund and $60 towards another stay.

We try calling around to the other hotels and they’re all booked. This host had 700 reviews and everything looked on the up and up. We’re now sleeping in the rental car for the night.

There are nearly 1,000 comments on the post. Many are people sharing why they prefer hotels to Airbnbs and similar experiences they had.

What do you think of this?