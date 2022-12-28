Man Refuses to Visit His Parent’s House Because His Former Crush Is Living With Them

Photo by Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

85% of men say they have a best friend. Most friendships don't last for life, and the friendship in this story certainly didn't.

The following story was told by U/aitaparentex on Reddit. The 1.8k comments make it clear they aren't on his side, but let's hear the full story to see why. He was best friends with his friend Jen from pre-school through ninth grade. He says her home life was pretty rough, so she pretty much lived at his house.

His parent's even called her "the daughter they never had."

When we were in 9th grade, I asked her out. It took some convincing but she eventually said yes. She broke up with me over text the day after our date. She barely went to school, didn’t text, and wasn’t at my house at all the next few weeks.

65% of participants in one study said they've seen friendships ruined by dating, so this issue isn't uncommon.

Then, one night she randomly showed up in the middle of the night. The parents took her in with no questions asked. The author admits he didn't make it easy on anyone while she was there, but when she left it was hard on everybody. In fact, his parent's had to go to therapy.

Last year I moved out for college but I was still planning on coming to visit. A few months after I moved out, Jen showed up at my parents house pregnant and with a baby. They took her in again then called me and my brothers asking how we feel about her staying with them. My brothers were ok with it but I can’t forgive her for what she did a few years ago.

They let her stay. But they had a few conditions. She had to go to therapy and either enroll in school or apply for a job.

After some arguing because he wasn't okay with it, the author announced he wouldn't visit if she was living there. They're calling him "petty" and saying it's time to forgive her, but he thinks he has a right to be upset.

What do you think? Was a rejection after one date he had to convince her to go on in the first place enough reason to end a lifetime relationship?