Woman Gifts All Her Grandchildren $40K When They Get Married Except One After They Are "Horrified" by Her Behavior

A question many people find themselves wondering when they get invited to a wedding is how much should they gift the happy couple.

The grandmother and grandfather in this story didn't have that issue. They had a set plan in place to gift each of their grandchildren the same amount. U/rando-TA shared the following story which has now led to over 3,000 commenters weighing in.

The last of my grandkids got married last October. My husband (70s M) and I usually get them a small gift (usually the cheapest thing on the registry), then the day before the wedding, we privately gift them a check for $40k, we prefer that they use it for a house, but we don’t force them to do so. We also ask them to keep it private (we have a big extended family, and we don’t want them to expect it from us).

When their youngest granddaughter recently got married, they kept with their tradition and sent the cheapest gift on the registry ahead of time, an air fryer. Unlike their other grandchildren, she reacted poorly.

She called them and "went off" on them for being so cheap with their gift when she knew they had the money. She even claimed they didn't love her enough to show it by getting something nicer.

We were horrified by her behavior, then she went ahead and threatened to disinvite us if we didn’t get her a better gift. We discussed it, bought her a China set, but we did not give her the money that was set aside for her. We decided that she did not deserve it.

Things might have gone okay if everyone kept the gifted money a secret, as promised, but her brother talked about his wedding gift with her later. She went around and asked all her cousins if they received the same gift and was "furious" when she found out she was the only one left out.

She finally approached her grandparents and they told her she didn't get it because of her behavior after the modest gift. After some discussion, she admitted she was stressed and they shouldn't take her response to heart.

When they stood by their decision, it angered some family members and is now leading to her refusal to attend family events. 25% of grandparents see their grandchildren at least once every few months, so this could lead to bigger issues in the future.

