Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"

50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.

U/idiotrichboyfriend shared the following story online to see what people thought about her situation.

We live in NYC and he makes over $200k/year, while I’m studying for my masters in social work and have no income. Right now I’m doing an unpaid, yearlong internship 3 days/week, as well as classes 2 days/week. It’s rare to get a paid internship in social work, plus internships are mandatory. I spend 12 hours everyday either working, studying, commuting, or in class.

It's clear to see their situations are very different. One has a high-paying job while the other has a hectic schedule with no pay in sight. Her mother helps her financially by paying for her MetroCard and healthcare expenses. But she relies on loans to cover all other costs.

Before I moved in with my boyfriend there was a roach infestation in my apartment so I'd stay over at his place a lot. My lease was ending soon so he asked me if I wanted to live with him. At first I joked with him that his living standards would go down since I can’t afford a nice place, but he insisted on paying the rent until I finish grad school, then we would split the rent based on income.

She originally planned on living in a cheap place on her own, but her boyfriend loves his current place and convinced her to move into his $5k per month luxury condo.

The median rent in NYC is $2,099, so the $5k price tag is much higher than what it could be if they chose to live elsewhere.

All of a sudden my boyfriend recently started asking me to pay half the rent ($2.5k/month)...Apparently he was talking to his friends and they all think its weird that I don’t pay rent and that I was a gold digger.

She let her boyfriend know right away that she couldn't afford a $2.5k price tag and he said she was "leeching" off him. She came back and said he should find someone within his social class so he doesn't have to worry about a gold digger like her. She then stayed at her friend's house for a few days while she figured things out.

Her mom ended up saying she could give her $800 toward an apartment. She already found a place and signed a lease with several new roommates.

I told my boyfriend about my new place and he got upset and asked me to stay. He said that he was willing to accept $800/month instead of $2.5k/month if thats all I can afford, but I told him I don’t want him changing his mind again and demanding more money from me in the future.

She did what she felt was best, but some of her friends think it wasn't right for her to make a decision and sign a lease before talking to her boyfriend.

Most stories have an open-ended ending, but this is one where the author added an update to let people know that she dumped her boyfriend over this and blocked him on everything.

What do you think? Was this situation a big enough deal to end a three-year relationship?