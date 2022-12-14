Woman Chastised by Family for Posting Pictures of Her Honeymoon

Photo by Photo by Asad Photo Maldives

Over 3.2 billion images are shared on social media each day. So, it's not surprising that most people enjoy posting photos of exciting events in their life—like their honeymoon. Only, one family took issue with this and chastised their family member for posting.

U/Throweee4062 shared this story to see if her actions were inappropriate.

The author and her now husband got engaged in 2020. Because of Covid, they had a longer engagement than they originally intended, so they chose to use the time wisely and save up for a nicer honeymoon.

My sister (21f) is getting married early next next year to her fiancé (21m). They are both college students without much income and thus have a much smaller budget including no honeymoon. My parents gave my sister and I $5k each for our weddings. Both of our parents-in-law also contributed $5k each so in total, each couple received $10k for their respective weddings.

The average cost of a wedding in the US is $28,000.

When her sister found out about how much money they had saved for the wedding, she said it wasn't fair they got the money they didn't "need." She pushed it even further by asking her to give them their $5,000 on several different occasions.

The author and her sister weren't super close before this issue, but things have been even more strained since that.

On my honeymoon, I posted on Instagram 3 times...They were basically just vacation pics of what we were doing. After the second post, my sister messaged me (the first time in months) to stop posting photos of my honeymoon because it “felt like a punch in the face to see what I was being denied.” I ignored the message because honestly, I didn’t want to spend part of my honeymoon writing up a response for why I should be allowed to post photos on my own Instagram account. My third post included a very long caption dedicated to my husband (written without a thought to my sister).

Unfortunately, her sister interpreted certain parts of the heartfelt Instagram photo caption as passive-aggressive attacks on her and her fiance. Because of this, she ran to their parents to complain and they reached out to her about the "mean-spirited" post.

The author took the issue to her friends and everyone is split. Some say she should be able to post whatever she wants while others think she could've stopped posting when her sister asked her to.

What do you think?