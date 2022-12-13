Man Claims He Found Treasure Worth $650K When He Was a Kid

Alisha Starr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HzOe9_0jh93ChR00
Photo byPhoto by David Bartus

Children have a much more active imagination than adults tend to have. Pretending to hunt and find buried treasure might be something a child would do, but one man claims he actually did find treasure when he was a kid.

A person with a now-deleted account shared the following story on Reddit. Commenters are split on whether they think the story is true or not, so let's see what you believe.

When he was 12, he was on his way to go play pond hockey with some other kids in his neighborhood. The shortcut he took to get there brought him through the woods. On that particular day, he found a partially frozen black leather bag sitting on the ground. Like many kids would, he picked it up and took it with him.

When I got home I opened it and saw a pair of motorcycle boots and 2 airline tickets. I thought the motorcycle boots were so cool...They were too big for me but I would definitely save them for when I was old enough to to ride a motorcycle or wrestle! With the airline tickets I thought I was rich...I took them to school and...a teacher let me know they were actually boarding passes from earlier travel [and were] worthless.

He ended up forgetting about the bag entirely since the most exciting thing in them was boots that didn't fit him at the time. Fast forward 20 years and his parents are moving to a smaller home and need him to go through his stuff before they leave. This is when he came across the little black bag again.

I took out the boots and noticed the bottom of the bag had a zipper. I open it. There were some empty sheets of legal pad paper crumpled up. Below them was a plastic sleeve with 6 gold and silver coins. 4 US and 2 Canadian. I quickly googled these and saw crazy prices ranging from a couple thousand dollars to over a million.

He didn't tell anyone about this discovery because he assumed they were fakes. But he took them to get appraised when he was on a trip in NYC and was advised to send them to an auction.

The auction wasn’t until a year later and ended up being virtual due to Covid but all together I received $646k. After fees I picked $525k but obviously had to pay taxes on this as well. I hadn’t told my wife because I wanted to surprise her and she was shocked when FedEx showed up the next day with a check for half a million.

According to data, the average American makes roughly $2.7 million in their lifetime. So this discovery alone would provide a large chunk of what many people see over decades.

What do you think about this story?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# kids# trending story# reddit# treasure

Comments / 6

Published by

I sift through the endless stories on the internet and add a spin to the most interesting trending relationship, parenting, and lifestyle stories.

Rochester, NY
11037 followers

More from Alisha Starr

Woman Declines Date With Coworker's Son After She Learns He’s Too Lazy to Make His Own Sandwiches

About 43% of Americans have gone on blind dates. Usually, the pairing doesn't know anything until they meet one another. But one woman learned a tidbit about her future blind date that led her to cancel the date altogether.

Read full story
13 comments

Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"

50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman Chastised by Family for Posting Pictures of Her Honeymoon

Over 3.2 billion images are shared on social media each day. So, it's not surprising that most people enjoy posting photos of exciting events in their life—like their honeymoon. Only, one family took issue with this and chastised their family member for posting.

Read full story
6 comments

Neighborhood Shuns Family for Purchasing a New Home That Blocks Sunlight From a Family’s Garden

Purchasing a home is often a daunting task. There are many different things to worry about, including what your new neighbors will be like. That's why some people recommend that people speak to their potential neighbors before purchasing a home.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman Receives $7,000 Tip on $45 Bill, Sparking Debate About Tipping

Estimates show that more than 70,000 restaurants in the US closed in part due to Covid. Struggling owners found it difficult to transition when restrictions changed. Plus, dwindling profits, rising food prices, shortages, and staffing issues combined made it even more challenging to keep the doors open.

Read full story
8 comments

Internet Left Baffled After Child Breaks Babysitter’s Laptop and Their Mom Refuses to Pay For It

The majority of families will hire a babysitter at least once per week. And 57% of babysitters end up quitting because they don't feel appreciated. One sitter might have felt this way after an event that left the internet baffled.

Read full story
9 comments

Security Guard Makes Fun of Young Woman Stranded at the Mall, Sparking Debate About His Actions

One of the main duties of a security guard is to provide assistance to people in need. One girl thinks a man in this position didn't do his job properly, and most of the hundreds of commenters on her post agree.

Read full story
28 comments

Man Gives One Grandchild a "Luxury Life" While Refusing to Help the Other Financially

It's estimated that 2.7 million grandparents in the US are taking the lead when it comes to raising their grandchildren. One man has two grandchildren, a boy, and a girl, but he's contributing to each of their lives very differently. Most of the 1,600+ comments are bashing him or someone else involved in the story, but you can hear the story and decide how you feel for yourself.

Read full story
15 comments

Woman Feels Like She’s “Staring at Someone Else’s Face” After Nose Job and No Longer Wants to Be In Wedding Photos

Rhinoplasties are one of the most common cosmetic procedures in the US. Over 350,000 people get a nose job each year. They choose to do it for a variety of reasons but one medical study found that 65% of women who get any type of cosmetic procedure done end up regretting it later.

Read full story
7 comments

Redditors Bash Woman Who Banished Her Daughter’s Friend After She Made a Comment About Her Weight

Somewhere around 74% of people are concerned about their weight. Even little comments about appearance can be disheartening when they strike a nerve. And that's exactly what happens in this story. Only, the over 9,000 comments are actually in favor of the person who made the offending comment.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman Leaves Out Fake Pregnancy Test to Catch Snooping Mother-in-Law

Many people find it difficult to deal with their in-laws, so living with them is an even greater challenge. One woman, U/Milathrowaway37, shared a story to detail how things are going since her mother-in-law moved in with her and her husband.

Read full story
12 comments

Woman Asks Her Friend to End Relationship With Her Boyfriend Because She Wants to Date Him Instead

59% of Americans say they have a best friend who they consider a true friend. But one girl has a friend that probably doesn't fit that description after one particular event.

Read full story
1 comments

Man Buys Daughter Expensive Sneakers, New Phone, and Large Gift Card to Prevent Her From Exposing His Affair

One study showed that around 23 percent of parents bribe their children with money to get them to stay off their phones, do chores, or go to bed on time. But one parent bribed his child for an entirely different reason.

Read full story
164 comments

Woman Kicks Mother in Law With Two Broken Wrists Out of Her Wedding for Dress Mishap

A whopping 70% of people say that their in-laws have caused strain within their marriage. Not everyone is going to have the greatest relationship with their partner's parents, but people think one woman really started things off on the wrong foot on the day of her wedding.

Read full story
24 comments

Woman Re-Gifts "Cheap" Necklace and Asks for It Back After Finding Out It Was Worth More Than She Thought

One gift guide says that giving gifts worth between $20 and $40 to immediate family members is the sweet spot. People spend an average of about $659 on gifts each year for family, friends, and coworkers.

Read full story
132 comments

Teacher Throws Away Student’s Lunch Because It’s Too "Unhealthy"

A study showed that about 56% of children eat meals with low nutritional value. There's evidence that shows that how kids eat at home and at school during childhood impacts their diet throughout their life.

Read full story

Woman’s Friends Get Mad After She Donates Their Gifts to Charity

One poll found that an average friendship lasts for about 17 years, although many people said they've had the same best friend for 30 years and counting. Not everyone has this experience, though. Some people lose touch with friends from high school or college quickly, moving on to forge friendships with people they meet further into their adult life.

Read full story
6 comments

Man Demands New Car, House With Pool, and More After His Girlfriend Wins the Lottery

Purchasing a single ticket for a 6-number lottery drawing gives you a one in 13,983,816 chance of winning. While this makes it seem nearly impossible, someone has to win, and the woman in this story did.

Read full story
168 comments

Person Gets Mixed Feedback for Requiring $500 Cash Deposit for Family Members to Partake in Dinner at Their House

One study showed that eating together as a family can bring about numerous emotional benefits for everyone involved, especially children. But for other families, eating together can lead to arguments and debates.

Read full story
81 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy