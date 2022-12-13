Man Claims He Found Treasure Worth $650K When He Was a Kid

Photo by Photo by David Bartus

Children have a much more active imagination than adults tend to have. Pretending to hunt and find buried treasure might be something a child would do, but one man claims he actually did find treasure when he was a kid.

A person with a now-deleted account shared the following story on Reddit. Commenters are split on whether they think the story is true or not, so let's see what you believe.

When he was 12, he was on his way to go play pond hockey with some other kids in his neighborhood. The shortcut he took to get there brought him through the woods. On that particular day, he found a partially frozen black leather bag sitting on the ground. Like many kids would, he picked it up and took it with him.

When I got home I opened it and saw a pair of motorcycle boots and 2 airline tickets. I thought the motorcycle boots were so cool...They were too big for me but I would definitely save them for when I was old enough to to ride a motorcycle or wrestle! With the airline tickets I thought I was rich...I took them to school and...a teacher let me know they were actually boarding passes from earlier travel [and were] worthless.

He ended up forgetting about the bag entirely since the most exciting thing in them was boots that didn't fit him at the time. Fast forward 20 years and his parents are moving to a smaller home and need him to go through his stuff before they leave. This is when he came across the little black bag again.

I took out the boots and noticed the bottom of the bag had a zipper. I open it. There were some empty sheets of legal pad paper crumpled up. Below them was a plastic sleeve with 6 gold and silver coins. 4 US and 2 Canadian. I quickly googled these and saw crazy prices ranging from a couple thousand dollars to over a million.

He didn't tell anyone about this discovery because he assumed they were fakes. But he took them to get appraised when he was on a trip in NYC and was advised to send them to an auction.

The auction wasn’t until a year later and ended up being virtual due to Covid but all together I received $646k. After fees I picked $525k but obviously had to pay taxes on this as well. I hadn’t told my wife because I wanted to surprise her and she was shocked when FedEx showed up the next day with a check for half a million.

According to data, the average American makes roughly $2.7 million in their lifetime. So this discovery alone would provide a large chunk of what many people see over decades.

What do you think about this story?