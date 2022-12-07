Redditors Bash Woman Who Banished Her Daughter’s Friend After She Made a Comment About Her Weight

Photo by Photo by Graphic Node on Unsplash

Somewhere around 74% of people are concerned about their weight. Even little comments about appearance can be disheartening when they strike a nerve. And that's exactly what happens in this story. Only, the over 9,000 comments are actually in favor of the person who made the offending comment.

U/Effective-Weekend-97 shared a story on Reddit that blew up. She starts her post by mentioning her daughter who is socially awkward and a natural introvert.

They were thrilled when she made a good friend at school this year despite her struggles. That friend went to their house to have dinner and spend the night, which is where the issue began.

My husband is usually the cook in the family and this night was no exception; he made us all a really nice meal. During the course of said meal I asked my daughter's friend; "Are you enjoying the food?" She responded "Yes! [Your husband] is a great cook! No wonder you've ended up a bigger woman."

There was an awkward silence, but her husband broke the tension and changed the subject. Even so, the author was upset and her daughter's friend must have realized her mistake because she didn't say anything else for the rest of dinner.

Recently my daughter asked if she could have her friend back over and I told her "Sure; if she's going to apologize to me." When our daughter asked what I meant I reminded her of what she'd said. My daughter responded that it was over and she didn't want to bring it up again.

The daughter then asked her father, who said yes. In the end, he told the author it was an innocent joke that didn't land and she needed to let it go. The author is still insisting she needs an apology because she needs to know her daughter's friends will "own up to their screw-ups."

The top comment has over 82,000 upvotes, and it says that it should've occurred to her that maybe the kids clicked because they're both socially awkward.

Some data showed that 21% of kids have difficulties making or keeping friends.

Even so, what do you think about this situation?