Woman Leaves Out Fake Pregnancy Test to Catch Snooping Mother-in-Law

Many people find it difficult to deal with their in-laws, so living with them is an even greater challenge. One woman, U/Milathrowaway37, shared a story to detail how things are going since her mother-in-law moved in with her and her husband.

She began to notice things being off in her room. The furniture was rearranged, stuff was moved to a different place, etc.

I felt like I was going crazy because my husband is the only one who has access to the bedroom and he doesn't usually touch nor come near my things. I figured it must be his mom walking in and snooping on my personal things. I told my husband and he said his mom would never...I had a huge hunch but couldn't install a cam in the bedroom to catch her in act.

She came up with a plan to prove to her husband that she was right. She got a fake positive pregnancy test and put it in the trashcan in her room. The very next day she got a bunch of phone calls and texts congratulating her on her pregnancy.

Her husband showed up at her place of work and questioned why she didn't tell him about the pregnancy.

I asked how he found out and he said his mom found the positive test in the trashcan in the bedroom. I asked if his answer just confirmed that she's been snooping in the bedroom all along. He had a "realization" moment but demanded we stick to the bigger issue, I said there was no bigger issue because the positive test was fake and this whole thing was done to expose my MIL's snooping.

He wasn't fully convinced and had her take another test in front of him to prove it.

Once the truth came out, everyone was upset with her because the mother-in-law desperately wants grandchildren. She's now being called manipulative and a liar.

This post went viral, accumulating almost 4,000 comments. The top comment says getting a lock for the door would've been the easier solution. But many other comments say the real issue is the husband and his lack of care for his wife's feelings.

Some research shows that in-laws cause arguments in 60% of marriages. This marriage definitely contributes to that percentage.

But what's your opinion? Was the fake pregnancy test the right move?