Woman Asks Her Friend to End Relationship With Her Boyfriend Because She Wants to Date Him Instead

59% of Americans say they have a best friend who they consider a true friend. But one girl has a friend that probably doesn't fit that description after one particular event.

U/N0t_That_GirlYk shared the story that left everyone in agreeance about how terrible her friend is. See if you agree with the over 2,000 comments left on this one.

The author has been friends with her best friend since she was four. They did everything together, even spending every weekend hanging out since their parents were friends too.

She mentions how beautiful and stylish she is, saying she always got the guys while they were in school without even trying. Because of this, she felt insecure around her even though she knew it wasn't her friend's fault.

But whenever she mentioned liking someone, in particular, her friend would tell her she had "no chance" and end up dating them herself. No boys were ever interested in her growing up.

Fast forward to now and she's been dating someone for six months. She met him a year ago and chose not to introduce him to her best friend because she didn't want her to "take all his attention." But a few weeks ago at a sleepover, her friend caught her texting her boyfriend and learned who he was. She avoided answering too many of her questions and changed the subject, thinking they moved on.

Apparently in that night, when I went to sleep she grabbed my phone...and went to his instagram, where she got his user and texted him. She never told me anything, I just found out when my boyfriend sent me a screenshot and asked who she was. I was shocked by the messages she sent, they were things like: "hey, are you [my name]'s boyfriend?" "You look really nice, are you sure you date her?" She even commented in a picture he took at the gym, saying how hot he looks when he is sweaty.

Her boyfriend wasn't happy about the situation and she finally broke down and explained her history with her friend. They decided to ignore what happened. About an hour later, her friend texted her and accused her of telling her boyfriend to block her account. She didn't believe the author didn't tell her boyfriend to block her.

She made three fake accounts to text him, I know cause he told me everything and even showed me all the texts, where she was texting him multiple times, he was leaving her on read and blocking her...She told me that my boyfriend is exactly her type, she loves how he looks and she needs him...Then she said "he is perfect for me, he is so handsome and he has nice muscles, I wonder if he has abs", this is when I lost my temper and told her to stop flirting with him or complimenting these things since he is MY boyfriend. She called me mean...Yelled at me, saying he is her type and I should break up with him cause I'm wasting his time and he could be with someone better (aka her). After some time she started crying telling me if I were her friend I would break up with him, saying I am choosing him over her.

Now the author is saying there's no way she can break up with him because she loves him. But she's tired of her friend and her boyfriend doesn't like her either, which is a big issue. She'd have to end a very long friendship to fix this problem.

What do you think?