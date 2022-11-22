Person Gets Mixed Feedback for Requiring $500 Cash Deposit for Family Members to Partake in Dinner at Their House

Photo by Photo by cottonbro studio

One study showed that eating together as a family can bring about numerous emotional benefits for everyone involved, especially children. But for other families, eating together can lead to arguments and debates.

One family has had this issue in the past, so the person hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year created an interesting workaround to avoid confrontation at dinner.

U/Sea-Avocado4817 created a post to ask if their uninviting a couple of family members from dinner was inappropriate or not. The responses are mixed, but here's the full story.

I’m hosting TG this year and everyone is excited. My house is in a warm location near beaches so everyone in the family is excited to get out of the cold and dig their toes into sand. My family is large and as expected, we all fall under different parts of the political spectrum. We might not agree with each other on some issues but we treat each other with respect and love. That is, except for my sister Kari and her husband Bob.

They go on to explain how they cause issues with everyone over their political views, even people who are in the same political party, if they don't 100% have the same beliefs. This is one example of why about 40% of people say that they avoid talking about politics with their family members.

The solution? Give this couple something to lose if they make the special event unenjoyable for everyone else.

I included in the invitation email a ban on political discussions and a request for a monetary deposit of $500 (I picked this amount because everyone can afford it but I wanted it to be a painful loss if they lose it). I stated that this money will be returned at the end of the night if politics are not discussed. Whoever brings up politics will lose their deposit.

Everyone paid the deposit without issue except for the one couple that inspired this deposit system in the first place. They said that it was "stupid" to which the author said, "my house, my rules." They all went back and forth for a bit, but the frustration became too much and the author ended up uninviting them altogether.

The main issue is that the uninvited couple have children and their grandparents (the author's parents) want to be able to see them. The grandparents even offered to pay the couple's deposit on their behalf so they could join in the party, but the author "firmly" said no.

What do you make of this? Is requiring a deposit for dinner a genius solution to this issue or a rude request?