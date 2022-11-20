Man Wants His Girlfriend to Pretend She Doesn’t Speak Japanese Around His Family So They Don’t "Like Her More"

There are 3.3 billion bilingual people around the world, making 43% of the world's population able to speak more than one language. While it was once believed that speaking multiple different languages made you smarter, a study featuring cognitive tests showed that might not be the case.

But speaking multiple languages does open people up to more social and general lifestyle benefits than people who only speak one language. It would've given the woman in this story a leg up, but her boyfriend didn't want her to have it.

U/Ok_Bell8291 created a post that's gained a lot of attention. It currently has over 3,000 comments and the vast majority of them think the author is in the wrong.

He and his girlfriend are both interpreters and have been together for a few months. She's going to be meeting his family soon for the first time at Thanksgiving dinner.

I am half Japanese, my dad is Japanese my mother is American. My mother learned Japanese so she can connect with my paternal side of the family. Me and my siblings all speak Japanese. However, none of my siblings spouses do.

His girlfriend has been learning Japanese since she was 14 and currently has both a Bachelors's and Master's degree in Japanese and Translation/Interpreting. The author admits she sounds as close to a native speaker as possible, so she's fluent in the language.

Despite this being a great way for her to connect with his family, he warned her that she shouldn't speak Japanese around his family and that she's "forbidden" from using it even if he's using it to speak with his siblings.

She naturally asked why and his reasoning was that his sisters and brothers-in-law don't speak Japanese and it would be unfair if his family "liked her more" and she became the new favorite because she could speak it.

She asked if she had to pretend not to understand me and my siblings when we talk. And I said, exactly. She got really weird and went home. She’s been kind of distant lately and I told a friend about this and they said that...if they ask her about her job, she’s have to lie as well. I admit, I hadn’t thought of that. But I still can’t see that I did anything wrong.

Studies show that it only takes about seven seconds to make a first impression and lying to your boyfriend's family usually isn't a good way to go about it.

Do you think this request is weird or does it make sense given the circumstances?