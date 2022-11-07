Man Causes Outrage by Refusing to Change Custody Agreement Because He Wasn’t "Offered Anything in Return"

About 4% of the US adult population has a custody arrangement. 90% of arrangements are agreed upon without taking them to court, but parents sometimes have a hard time agreeing on things.

U/No-Ninja-5158 took to the internet to share his side of the story, but he was met with little sympathy.

He and his ex share custody of their nine-year-old son. Their arrangement is 50/50, so they alternate having him at home with them each week. His ex also has a son from her second marriage, and she has the same custody arrangement for her five-year-old. The only difference is she has him on opposite weeks, so she never has both of her boys at the same time.

Her second ex husband refused to work around our custody agreement so my ex asked me to change ours. This is a huge deal and the reality is that I cannot just sign off it. If I just say okay then she'll start asking for more accomodations at my expense. I told her to think about what she's going to offer me to go along with this plan. She got mad that I just wouldn't just do it. Honestly if she would [have] offered me something like an extra holiday then I'd go along with it. She even said that she wasn't going to pay my legal fees because a judge has to sign off any custody changes in our state.

He goes on to mention that she's upset and he doesn't care because his relationship with his son is more critical than his son's relationship with his brother.

Research shows that sibling relationships are actually really important. They help promote empathy, social skills, and other essential life skills.

There are almost 3,000 comments on this polarizing post. Many of the top comments are by professionals who work in situations like this. They all agree that he's putting his own needs above his son's and think his ex could potentially petition the court for a change in the custody agreement.

