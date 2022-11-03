Woman "Reveals" Her Pregnancy at a Wedding, Angering the Bride and Her Family

Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

68% of pregnant couples announce the news to their family one by one, with the majority of the rest taking to social media to share the news.

One woman, U/biddiek created a post where she explains how her happy news ended up becoming a source of anger for other people.

I’m 7 months pregnant. Last week we went to his sisters wedding, I’m not super close with most of his family but we grew up in the same town so I knew a lot of the people who were at the wedding. I haven’t told a lot of people about my pregnancy, I’ve had a lot of anxiety about miscarrying throughout it so we decided to only tell close friends and family and when I post on any social media I wear baggy clothes and pose so that my bump is hidden. I wore a loose fitting dress to the wedding but it was still very obvious I was pregnant. Because I’ve been keeping my pregnancy pretty hidden it was a lot of peoples first time seeing me pregnant and I had people coming up to me pretty much all night congratulating me.

She could tell the bride was upset about people congratulating her, so she explains she tried to downplay it each time someone approached her. Despite these efforts, the bride's mother called the next day and said she should've announced it to everyone so she didn't take attention away from the bride all night.

The problem was, all of their close friends and family members knew but many of their old high school friends were at the wedding, and they didn't know.

The reason we didn’t announce it on social media is because my boyfriend and I have a few thousand followers on instagram combined and there were maybe 100 people at this wedding who knew us enough to be shocked but we weren’t close enough with to tell. I didn’t think about posting beforehand but even now looking back I wouldn’t tell 2000+ people on social media just so the 100 at this wedding would know specifically. My BF and I live far enough away from our hometown where running into people and them seeing me pregnant is an issue. I’m not going to make a full announcement until the baby is born.

10-20% of pregnancies before 20 weeks end in miscarriage. And the author specifically mentions they kept things a secret until then and kept things on the down-low even once they reached the 20-week mark.

The vast majority of comments think the author had every right to not share her pregnancy. They also think that the idea of the bride needing all attention on her for 100% of the day is ridiculous.

What do you think? Should she have announced it on social media before the wedding to placate the bride?