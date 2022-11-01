Woman Cancels Check She Gave Her Friend for IVF After Finding Out She Joked About Her Struggles With Infertility

1 in 5 people struggle with infertility. One woman, U/South_Marine3167 created a post to get people's opinions on something that happened between her and her friend, both of whom have experienced infertility.

My ex husband and I tried everything to have kids but it just never happened. He divorced me, went and married someone younger who was able to give him a kid and from what I gather, they're expecting a 2nd child together. It hurts...seeing someone else have what I couldn't. I get frustrated with myself sometimes and with family blaming me for basically everything.

She goes on to explain that she turns to her friends for support, especially Alessia since she's in the same boat as her. Alessia and her husband are currently trying IVF, hoping to find a solution to their issue. In the US, just one cycle of IVF averages $12-14k.

Alessia asked me for help to pay for her upcoming IVF cycle. I agreed to write her a check of $12,000, I really wanted to help her and the money came with no strings attached. I wrote the check and gave it to her last week. She was very appreciative of it.

The day after she wrote the check, one of their mutual friends reached out to her to let her know about a conversation she and Alessia had. She sent a screenshot that detailed it.

Alessia said she hoped the cycle would work because "she didn't wanna end up divorced, and having her husband go marry someone younger and have a baby with them and another one on the way! While she's alone and without a family at 35!

The author explains she was stunned and felt it was clear her friend was talking about her situation. She was hurt and immediately called her bank to cancel the check instead of reaching out to her "friend."

In the evening Alessia called and said she viewed her comments as an "inside joke" between "desperate infertile women." She went over to the author's house the next day with her husband and they both begged her to write another check.

An argument ensued and her husband thought I wasn't being supportive of her like when she supported me throughtout my struggles. She left crying and we haven't talked since then. Her husband keeps reminding me (while repeatedly calling Carol a toxic snake) of the date of the next cycle saying they can't have it after I took the money that was supposed to pay for it back!

The author says she feels bad about taking back her money and possibly ending a 15-year friendship, but she's so offended by the way her friend mocked her unfortunate circumstances.

Most of the comments side with the author, wishing her well as she leaves this toxic friendship behind and reminding her that not being able to have children shouldn't impact her worth.

But what do you think? Was taking back the generous gift the right move?