Teacher Takes a Student's Phone Home With Her and Accidentally Damages It, Sparking Debate About Teacher’s Rights

80% of schools have some sort of cell phone policy, but 25% of teachers find it difficult to enforce.

U/SWDinTheWild shared a post about how her son's school dealt with confiscating his phone.

Last week Friday my son (10) got his phone confiscated at school. He was mucking around with it during class and the school rules are clear about phone usage during class without permission so I totally understood.

She had no issues with his phone getting taken since he was using it when he wasn't supposed to be. Typically, the phone would get brought to the office and it would be returned to the student at the end of the day.

His teacher however apparently forgot to stop by the office before going home after school so she accidentally took it home with her and hrough some negligence, the phone broke in the hands of her toddler. Admittedly she was very upfront about it and even came to our house personally to tell us what happened and apologise which I respect.

She provided the student with a temporary phone that was "essentially a brick with a screen" and suggested a repayment plan for the phone so she wouldn't have to pay for it in full upfront. The average price of a new smartphone is over $500, with many models costing much more.

After she left I sent an email to the school about everything simply because I think it something the school should also be involved in since she's a teacher and easily took home a confiscated device albeit by mistake. Received a response Monday morning apologising for what happened and promising to address the issue.

The author's sister-in-law works at the school and mentioned that the teacher was mad that the incident got reported to the school because she handled it and is "a good teacher." She thinks they're messing with her career unnecessarily.

Commenters are divided on the issue, with some even saying schools shouln't have the right to take phones in the first place.

What do you think? Was this a simple mistake or should she be held accountable for damaging a student's property?