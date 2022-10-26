Young Girl’s Friend Gets Jealous Over Her Getting Too Much Attention While Fighting Cancer

About 39.5% of people will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives. Unfortunately, one 16-year-old girl became a part of that statistic.

U/fun_starr77 shared her story online and explained how someone she thought was a friend ended up showing her true colors.

About three months ago she was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma and had to get a tumor on her calf taken care of by getting limb salvage surgery. The surgery went well but she'll soon have to start chemotherapy again.

After my surgery a bunch of friends, teachers, coaches and teammates sent me get well soon gifts it made me happy knowing how much support I have during this tough time. After I was feeling better my mom posted a picture of me in the hospital with some of my gifts thanking everyone for all the love and support and how both her and I really appreciate it. She has also made post in the past just asking for people to keep in [their] thoughts and thanking people for love and support.

82% of people in the United States use social media. So, it's a common way for people to share life updates with friends and family without reaching out to each person individually.

One of the author's friends, who she calls "J" didn't appreciate the social media post or the attention she was getting as a result of her cancer diagnosis and surgery.

Not too long after I first got diagnosed with cancer J stopped talking to me so yesterday I asked if anything was wrong and I’m here to listen if she needed to talk. J said I know you’re sick and all and I’m sorry about it but I don’t understand why everyone became basically obsessed with you and you’re getting all this attention. I said well cancer is serious, I don’t need a bunch of gifts or anything but it is nice knowing how much support you have. She said well everything has became about you and your mom is bragging about everything on social media. I just said I’m sorry you feel that way.

The author was understandably hurt over this conversation and fully realized this person isn't a true friend. Many people don't stay in contact with their friends from high school after they graduate and move on with their lives, so soon this could be a thing of the past.

Top comments on the post encourage her to ignore J and move on from their friendship.

