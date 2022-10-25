Girl Calls Twin Sister a “Misogynistic Pick Me” After She Botches a Date She Set Her up On

Photo by Joshua Rawson-Harris on Unsplash

47% of Americans say dating now is much more difficult than it was 10 years ago. Successful first dates are hard to come by.

One girl had a terrible first date that was all her fault.

U/throwaway6103911 shared a story about her sister's first date with a guy who was originally interested in her. She starts the post by describing how her sister is and why they're nothing alike despite being identical.

My (20F) sister Kim and I are identical twins. We were very different growing up and still are. I hate to say this but Kim is the definition of a pick me girl, always spewing misogynistic nonsense on how women are weak and should abide to men. How she’s so short and petite so she can’t do anything on her own without a big strong man around. How all the girls are trying too hard by wearing makeup while she is pretty naturally so they all hate her for it.

A mutual classmate of theirs, Dave, is a typical "handsome frat boy" that many people on campus have a crush on, including her sister. Dave showed interest in the author after being around her frequently through the coffee shop she works at. But since she knew her sister had a crush on him and his interest was based on her looks, she set her sister and Dave up on a date.

After the date happened, Dave went into the coffee shop with some lip gloss Kim forgot in his car and asked the author to return it. After some questioning, she found out he didn't want to return it himself because of how terribly the date was.

He explained that they went to a nice restaurant where my sister didn’t stop harassing and criticizing the waitress for wearing too much make up and looking “easy”... Dave who was apparently raised by a single mother and has 5 sisters was horrified so he excused himself to the bathroom, paid for their meal, venmod Kim some cash for an Uber and left her at the restaurant alone...I returned it to her 2 hours ago and she didn’t stop complaining on how awful Dave was, how he wasn’t a real man since real man usually like when she brings up how women are inferior to them. At some point I just cut her off and told her that she had a chance of a nice date with a guy she liked but ruined it all because she couldn’t stop being a misogynistic pick me even for one second.

In a twist of events, after the author texted Dave to apologize again and thank him for how he handled the situation, they ended up making plans to meet up for lunch.

I told Kim about it and to say she was pissed would be an understatement, she called me a horrible sister for agreeing to meet a guy who publicly humiliated her by leaving her alone at the restaurant. I retaliated by reminding her that she was the one who embarrassed him first by causing a scene in public. She was also the one who said that he’s not manly enough for her and lost all interest, so she can’t say she has a claim to him. After calming her down she agreed with me and said that a female like her deserves a manlier alpha male (yes, I know this sounds super cringy).

It's not entirely surprising that each twin was attracted to the same guy because research shows that twins often share similar preferences in partners. But once one twin shows interest, the other usually won't pursue their object of interest.

Do you think she should still go to lunch even with her sister being so upset? Or would you say it's fair game since she ruined a date her sister was kind enough to set up for her in the first place?