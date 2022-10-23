Woman Finds Unlikely New Love Interest After Learning About Her Husband’s Affair

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

Around 15-20% of marriages have infidelity. People stray for a variety of reasons, but usually, one person is left hurt without knowing exactly where to turn. They might struggle with feelings of abandonment, isolation, and anxiety.

In one case, the scorned partner turned to an unexpected source of comfort. u/RefrigeratorOk4912 shared a post that's gaining a lot of attention. She found out that her husband was cheating on her with someone he works with.

How did she find out? Well, the husband of the woman he cheated with found out and contacted her to let her know. 63% of cheaters are caught at some point, so the author had a pretty good chance of learning about it one way or another.

He provided me with text messages and [dates] when they've been in hotels. I recognized my husband's style and I recognized the other woman. I have seen her on multiple occasions when I visited my husband at work. She's been nothing but kind and pleasant towards me and she always doted on my daughter.

Based on the author's words, she didn't see the affair coming, especially not with a woman with whom she had several pleasant exchanges.

She requested to meet up with the woman's husband to decide how they should move forward. Due to her work and financial circumstances, they both agreed to wait before exposing the affair so she could get her things in order rather than risk potentially losing custody of her daughter.

He agreed to this because he had his own reasons for wanting to wait. His wife has three children from a previous marriage that he's worried about losing access to since he's not their father.

After this initial meet-up, they kept in touch.

He called me a few times a week and we soon started to talk about things other than our failed marriages. Afterwards we started going for walks, coffees, movies, etc.

Over a span of a few months, the pair grew closer and began to talk about things other than their partner's affairs. The man finally admitted that he was in love with her and she shared afterward that she felt the same way. They now feel their spouses' infidelity was a "blessing" because it led them to each other in the end.

They're continuing to wait before saying anything to anyone but the author mentions their spouses "aren't really seeing each other as often as they used to." So, while they initially were victims of infidelity, it seems they're on the other end of it now as well.

The author ends the post by asking,

Am I pathetic for wanting to...see where it would go? Can two broken hearts really find happiness together when their love story started like ours?

What would you say?