Man's Family Asked Him to Sell His Home for Almost $300K Under Market Value So They Can Afford to Purchase It

Homes are continuing to sell quickly for above the asking price because there are still more buyers looking for homes than there are sellers looking to list their homes. Some real estate agents even encourage their clients to offer 1-3% above the asking price to create a standout offer and increase their chance of closing the deal.

But even with the housing marketing continuing this way, u/Puzzleheaded-Rush413 created a post to tell about their current predicament. They bought a starter home years ago for $120,000.

It's not a huge home. It's a roughly 1,000 sq ft 2bed, 1.5 bath townhome. But it was perfect for me at the time. I upgraded it & made it my home for 12 years. I've decided it's time to move on to something bigger.

Their mother and sister heard that he was planning on listing the home and wanted him to sell it to them for the price he bought it for. The problem is, his house is currently valued at about $400,000. He wants to use the equity as the down payment on a new home that he's purchasing for about $600,000.

My mom & my sister are pissed. They keep trying to convince me to sell the home for under value so "they can finally have some stability in their life".

Aside from not wanting to take such a financial loss, the author also mentions they aren't close with their mother or sister—he even moved out of the state to "get away from them."

Both of them are mad at him for not agreeing to this deal and have "dragged" other family members into the drama as a result.

What are your thoughts?