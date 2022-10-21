Couple Faces Criticism From Friends After Choosing to Have an Alcohol-Free Wedding

Photo by Kelsey Knight on Unsplash

U/Mammoth-Middle2910 and her fiance posted to explain the fallout after they decided to have a dry wedding. The majority of couples, about 93%, feature alcohol on their wedding day, so couples choosing not to serve any are certainly in the minority.

I decided on a dry wedding since we do not drink and see no point in spending money for alcohol. We were debating about getting a cash bar but then decided to [have] no alcohol at all. (There will be a wide range of other drinks, not just juice and soda, provided).

The couple made it clear on the invitations that no alcohol would be served so people knew ahead of time. The invites had something along the lines of "you don’t have to be worried about choosing a driver or paying a taxi, since everybody will be able to drive” featured on them.

When one of their friends received his invitation, he immediately called and began asking them about the wedding. He asked several times if they were joking, asked what was wrong with them to make such a decision, and even claimed there was no way he would have any fun if there was no alcohol available.

The bride-to-be responded in a way that her friends are divided on.

I told him that I was not obligated to provide alcohol to him just because he is not able to have fun without it. And that, if he needs alcohol so badly and cannot function without it for even one night with people he knew, that he might be having an alcohol problem and should consider a therapy to treat it. He flipped out on me and I took his invitation back until he apologises because he used many slurs on me.

Relying on alcohol at social events is a sign of a problem. You can read more symptoms of alcohol use disorder here.

The author also mentions that she and her fiance host many events for their friends and never provide alcohol, so it should be known to everyone that they aren't big drinkers. The bottom line is they simply don't want to spend the money on something they don't think is "necessary."

What do you think? Should alcohol be served at every wedding as a courtesy for guests?