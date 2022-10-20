Woman Doesn’t Get an Invite to the Baby Shower for the Baby She’s Carrying

Photo by Ajeet Singh on Unsplash

64% of expectant mothers have a baby shower, and 72% of those people have multiple baby showers to cater to different groups of family and friends.

This provides the mom-to-be with the opportunity to celebrate with all the special people in her life and stock up on all the necessities they need for the new baby without breaking the bank. It's usually a time of joy and excitement but that wasn't the case for one woman. U/LorenaCosta2005 took to the internet to post about the shower for her baby that she didn't get an invite to.

My boyfriend and I have been together for four years...His aunt decided to throw a baby shower for him. She said it would be a male's version of a baby shower. Men only, but that was a lie. She invited his mother, her daughter (his cousin) and herself of course. She said I wasn't allowed to come...I was carrying the baby and I wasn't allowed to be there.

When she expressed her frustration to her boyfriend, he claimed it was "out of his control." She explains she wanted him to stand up for her so they could enjoy the shower together because any shower she had been to included both parents.

She also says,

Also, I didn't feel like he deserved a party looking like he's father of the year, because he didn't even show up to many of my baby appointments except for two of them. One being when we found out the gender. It was on my birthday, but he had to leave shortly after the appointment, because he was spending the day with his mom. ON MY BIRTHDAY...Another appointment he came to was a three hour glucose test, but he spent half that appointment on the phone with his mother.

What do you think? Should she be offended that she wasn't invited to the shower?