Man Tried to Pay Back Store After Shoplifting Over a Two Year Period but Ends up in a Sticky Situation as a Result

Roughly 80% of Americans have shoplifted at some point in their lives and about 10% of those people shoplift on a regular basis. U/Syranog shared a post where he admitted to shoplifting for his last four semesters at university, AKA for the last two years.

I felt bad for doing so, that's why I always wrote up what I stole in my Google Keep app. Last Sunday I spent the whole day putting it all together in a huge Excel file and thought to myself that, now that I have a good paying job...I can pay it back!

He claims to have stayed in his small apartment rather than moving somewhere nicer so he could save up the money quicker. Once he had all the money set aside based on his calculations, he withdrew it from an ATM and headed to the store to make things right.

He asked to speak to a manager and when the employee he spoke to asked why, he admitted to shoplifting.

She got me into this room and asked me to wait and that he'll be there. When he got there I told him everything...He was thankful and asked me to wait.

The author waited, and after a while of anxiously sitting there, two policemen came in to confirm his story. He said he was "hesitant" to retell his story but the store manager claimed it was recorded anyways.

They made me sign all these forms acknowledging what I did. Now I'm looking towards jailtime and losing my job.

What do you think? Do they deserve this outcome after trying to do the right thing?