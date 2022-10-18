Woman’s Fiancé Calls Her to Inform Her He Has "No Desire to Come Home"

Photo by René Ranisch on Unsplash

Around 1.4 billion people travel internationally every year. Roughly 80% of these people are traveling for pleasure but all vacations must come to an end.

But in one person's case, they didn't want the fun to end. U/Synney shared the following story through an online post.

She and her partner have been together for eight years and engaged for one. Aside from being together for a very long time, they're planning their life together and already share a cat. She says,

Over the last two years I've noticed my fiance struggling more and more with restlessness and boredom with life overall. Nothing seems to make it better.

She recently journeyed abroad with him for a mutual friend's wedding and they both had a "fantastic" trip. She came back a week earlier than he did because she didn't have the ability to take that time off work, whereas he did.

She received a phone call that left her scared and unsure of what their future together holds.

He admitted he's depressed, bored, restless again and doesn't want to come home at all...I love him, I want to be supportive, but also I'm just scared that me and our life we've built is just not going to satisfy him.

The root of this issue stems from boredom with everyday life. Interestingly, a new study shows that Americans claim to be bored about 36% of the time, which translates to 131 days out of the year. Many people cure their boredom with travel but in this particular case, turning to travel could drastically impact two people's lives.

The top comments on the post advise the author to protect herself and she says she's "mentally preparing for literally anything."

What advice would you give? Does one person wanting to travel and another wanting to begin building a life at home spell out doom for the relationship?