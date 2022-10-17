Man Lies to His Girlfriend About How Their Mutual Friend Lost Weight to Help Inspire Her to Lose It

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto

About 41.9% of people in the United States are obese. According to one study, people look unfavorably at couples where there's a large weight disparity.

One boyfriend took an interesting approach to get his girlfriend motivated to lose weight. u/ZookeepergameEasy513 created a post to explain his involvement in this story.

The author explains they used to be obese and tried all sorts of things to lose weight but nothing ever worked. That all changed when they got sick—so sick they spent months in the hospital. During this time they naturally lost weight from being unable to eat and never ended up gaining it back.

That's not a classic motivational weight loss story. But the author's friend lied to make it out to be one. Their friend told his girlfriend the author lost weight by practicing discipline, working out multiple days a week, and cutting out sugar.

How did this all come out?

At a gathering, the girlfriend started gushing about how she looks to them for weight-loss motivation and explained how inspiring they were. The author was taken off guard as they weren't in on the lie and so they revealed the truth.

I was a bit confused and told her that it wasn't really my hard work, I struggled for years without success and I only lost the weight because of my illness.

Fast forward a few minutes and the truth became clear: someone lied to their girlfriend to get them to make strict dietary changes in hopes of achieving the same weight loss their friend did.

The real kicker? The boyfriend later got in contact with the author and berated them for telling the truth.

So what do you think? Was the boyfriend justified in lying to his girlfriend because he had good intentions? Should the author of the post feel bad about sharing the truth and "ruin[ing] her diet"?