Woman Excludes One Kid in Her Child’s Class From a Party, Sparking Debate About Fairness in School

Photo by Larm Rmah on Unsplash

When you have children, protecting them and keeping them happy is undoubtedly one of your highest priorities in life. 62% of parents admit they can be too protective of their children at times.

So what happens when protecting your kid impacts someone else's?

The story shared by u/Opposite-Leg2854 is one example of something like this happening. The author's child goes to a small school, so she only has about 20 kids in her entire grade. They decided to invite only 19 out of the 20 to a party at their home. Invites were given directly to parents outside of school to inform them about the party.

The reason why one child was excluded was that they apparently bullied the author's daughter in the past. They called the author's daughter "chubby," told her she "wasn't pretty," and tried to exclude her from playing games at recess. About 1 in 5 students aged 12-18 experience bullying, so situations like this are common.

But it's no surprise that they didn't think it was appropriate to invite them as a result. Can you guess what problem is going to arise?

The author soon got a call from the excluded child's mother inquiring why their kid wasn't invited and sharing that their kid had been crying over the matter because everyone at school is talking about the "over the top" party. They're small children, so an upcoming party is likely one of the most exciting things happening in their lives.

The mother of the excluded child offered to have their kid write a letter to apologize but the author explained this makes no difference and they still shouldn't expect an invitation to the party even with an apology.

The other mother claims the author is teaching her child to be a bully by not including their kid in the party plans and continues to make an issue about it each time they see one another.

Making sure your kid is happy and feels included in activities is important. And that's exactly what each of these mothers is trying to do for their kids. Some people feel every kid in class should be invited regardless of personal circumstances while others think bullying is a fair reason to leave someone out.

Who do you think is in the right?