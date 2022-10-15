Man Gave Away His Ex-girlfriend’s Dog and Now She’s Demanding He Gets It Back

Photo by Matthew Foulds on Unsplash

Relationships are all about compromise so when your partner has a dog, it kinda becomes your dog too. But what happens when you're stuck with the animal after a breakup?

That's how u/JollySheep758 begins their post.

After breaking up, the author's ex-girlfriend temporarily left her dog while she moved back in with her parents. This all occurred in June.

The next week, he reaches out to see if she found a new place but gets no response. The following week, he calls but gets no answer. At this point, it's now July. It's understandable that he's starting to get worried about her taking the dog back, so he reaches out to her family and one of her friends. Again, he gets no replies.

Once August rolls around, he begins taking more drastic measures. He makes the drive to his ex's parents' house and leaves a note under the door when he doesn't find anyone home.

This post was made on October 11th, so he ended up keeping the dog for quite a while. Eventually, he must've given up hope that he'd successfully contact his ex, so he gives the dog, Elvis, to his aunt.

She's a SAHM with a husband , and they have two kids aged 10 and 13 who love dogs. She has the time to walk Elvis during the day and they have a large yard which he can play in.

These conditions are much better than what the author was able to offer. Aside from not wanting the responsibility of a dog in the first place, he lives in an apartment and works full-time.

According to some research, dogs need a minimum of two hours each day with other people or dogs in order to feel fulfilled. Going six to eight hours alone can cause behavioral issues in animals and make it difficult for them to use the bathroom.

So this new home seems like an ideal situation for everyone involved.

Only, Lexi sees a post of her dog on Facebook and magically reappears to freak out about her dog being given away. After months of ignoring texts, calls, home visits, and more efforts to get in contact, she's suddenly the one blowing up the author's phone demanding he gives the dog back.

His stance is that she essentially abandoned the dog and Elvis is in a better home but she claims she was going through a depressive episode and he's a "heartless jerk."

What do you think? Did he make the right decision when he gave up the dog? Should the dog's new owners return the dog to Lexi or is Elvis better off with his new family?