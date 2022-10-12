Man’s Ex-girlfriend’s Father Dies and Leaves Him an Inheritance but His Ex Thinks He Should Give It Back

Photo by olia danilevich

Dealing with an ex is never an ideal situation but this story told by u/Following0k1026 is a level above the rest.

The author dated his girlfriend for a lengthy seven years but ended things mere months ago when he realized things just weren't working out. He felt their futures didn't align anymore, which is actually one of the top reasons couples end things.

Throughout their seven-year relationship, it's not surprising he grew close with his girlfriend's father. Having lost his at a young age, he filled a parental void. When he passed away weeks ago, he was really upset about the situation but he had no clue what was in store for him.

Turns out he wasn't the only one who felt a connection with his girlfriend's father, her father clearly felt it too. This is obvious because he left him $150,000, a large amount for someone who isn't technically family.

After his death this all came out and I was very surprised that he left me anything but I was grateful.

Many people would celebrate after receiving this type of money, even though the reason behind it is sad, but the author didn't have much time to think about what this could mean for him. You see, his girlfriend's dad updated his will about a year ago, AKA a decent amount of time before the happy couple ended things.

So his ex-girlfriend and her siblings are beyond mad and expect him to return the money. The thing is the will named the author specifically versus including him as his ex's partner, so he has every legal right to the money.

The chances of contesting a will in court and winning are extremely slim. That might be why only 0.5-3% of wills undergo contests, with many of even that small number being unsuccessful.

The author admits he's on the fence about what to do but is leaning towards keeping the money. A situation like this is particularly difficult to make a decision about because it almost feels like there's no winning choice.

If he gives up the money, he makes several people happy and can alleviate any guilt he might feel but he misses out on the money he says could help him secure a house.

On the other hand, if he keeps the money he can set himself up for the future but risks dealing with a legal battle and harassment from his ex and her siblings.

Have you ever been in a similar situation? What would you do?