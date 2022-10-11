Woman Demanding Her Sister Pay For Her Groceries After She Raids Her Kitchen for Food

Photo by nrd on Unsplash

Have you ever asked someone for a favor when you go away on vacation? Many people ask someone close to them to stop by and check the mail, feed pets, or make sure nothing serious happens to their home while they're gone.

A post by user u/Exstatic_Process_826 published on October 10th, details how a woman asked her sister to fulfill a pretty simple request: water her plants while she was away. As far as house-sitting tasks go, it doesn't get much easier than that. But she seems to have messed it up anyways.

While her sister was away, she did water her plants but she also helped herself to her food. The author says she ate anything she could find, going through her fridge and pantry. She discovered the missing food when she went to make dinner upon returning home and found nothing to make.

There wasn't even milk for a full glass.

The big issue here is she doesn't have money to get more food. Like many people, she lives paycheck to paycheck and only buys what she needs from the store as it is.

There are two sides to every story, and the sister offered to replace the food although she didn't think it was a big deal she ate it in the first place.

Coming home from a weekend trip to find an empty kitchen when you're stressing about money isn't ideal. But grabbing a snack or two at your sister's house while you do her a favor might not be the worst thing either.

What do you think? Would you let this incident pass or demand money for food?