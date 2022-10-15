Foods Like Lobster and Caviar Were Once Enjoyed by the Poor but Are Now Reserved for the Rich

Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash

Much like fashion, food goes through cycles every now and again and what was once viewed as bad is now good. Ripped jeans used to showcase the unfortunate fact that people with low funds couldn't update and maintain their wardrobe as well as ones with more money. Now, ripped jeans are mainstream and at times, the more distressed they are, the more expensive they become.

Some foods have undergone that same journey. Things that used to be viewed as only fit for poor people are now delicacies.

Fondue

One example is fondue. In the 18th century, Swiss villagers created this way of eating food when they discovered melting cheese in a pot over the fire made it taste better. And stale bread became much more palatable when dipped in the cheesy mixture. It was simply a way to make eating otherwise unsatisfactory food more enjoyable.

Fast forward to now and enjoying fondue on a night out will put a serious dent in your wallet. Whether it's because of the unique experience you get when eating fondue or how most restaurants nickel and dime you for each food you want to dip in the cheesy concoction, it's easy to spend a minimum of $50 per person eating this way.

Lobster

Another prime example is lobster. In the mid-19th century, lobster was considered the cockroach of the sea. They were so abundant they would wash up on the shore, and the look alone put many people off. So what did they do with this food they viewed as trash? They fed it to prisoners.

Yes, prisoners dined on lobster regularly. As we well know, at some point (around 1880) people changed their tune and suddenly wanted lobster for themselves. This made it possible for restaurants and seafood markets to raise the pricing little by little and that's how we've made it to where we are today.

As food prices continue to soar, lobster is typically a dish people have on very special occasions.

Sushi

While the exact origin of sushi is debated, many believe it was created by fishermen who fermented scraps of fish and ate it with rice. Over time, sushi underwent a makeover and became what we know it as today.

People began to enjoy this food when cooking methods were adjusted and it was transformed into the bite-sized pieces we typically see today.

While sushi varies in price depending on where you get it, the type of fish, etc., some of the most expensive restaurants serve sushi. You can see here that some rolls cost hundreds of dollars!

Caviar

It's not uncommon to see caviar used in movies to show how wealthy a person or family is. Most people have never even tried caviar before because it's so expensive. But if you go back to the 1800s this food that's reserved for the elite was actually given away for free!

Caviar used to be abundant, so it was offered at bars much like how peanuts or pretzels are handed out today. While it did help increase beer sales back in the day, overfishing led to caviar becoming hard to come by. As with anything else, the less it became available, the higher its price went.

There are plenty of foods that used to be inexpensive for one reason or another that are now pricey and hard to come by. Some foods that are accessible by many today might end up becoming a rare delicacy in years to come.