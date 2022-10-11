Recipe: Lemon Blueberry Bread

Photo by Adam Bartoszewicz on Unsplash

Eating bread for dessert somehow feels healthier than eating a slice of cake. This lemon blueberry bread is moist and flavorful and seems like a cake without the frosting when you bite into it.

It incorporates two fruits that blend seamlessly together to create a dessert (or breakfast) that isn't too sweet.

Here's what you'll need to make it:

1/2 cup room temperature butter

2 eggs

1 cup white sugar

juice and zest of one lemon

1 and 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy alternative both fine)

1 cup fresh blueberries (frozen works when thawed first)

Here's how to make it:

Preheat the oven to 350. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper, or grease it to prevent sticking (cooking spray, oil, butter all work). Combine the butter and sugar using a hand mixer until you have a frosting-like consistency. Then add in the lemon juice/zest, and eggs. Switch to using a spoon and stir in the flour, milk, baking powder, and salt. Once this mixture is well combined, gently add in the blueberries. Pour the batter into your prepared dish and bake for 45 minutes-1 hour. Once the top is golden brown and a toothpick in the center comes out clean, it's done! Enjoy warm or cold with butter, jam, or any other spread.

Just a note: While blueberry and lemon is a classic pairing, if blueberries aren't one of your favorites, you can switch them out for any other berry.