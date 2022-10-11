Recipe: Lemon Blueberry Bread

Eating bread for dessert somehow feels healthier than eating a slice of cake. This lemon blueberry bread is moist and flavorful and seems like a cake without the frosting when you bite into it.
It incorporates two fruits that blend seamlessly together to create a dessert (or breakfast) that isn't too sweet.
Here's what you'll need to make it:
- 1/2 cup room temperature butter
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup white sugar
- juice and zest of one lemon
- 1 and 1/2 cups flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy alternative both fine)
- 1 cup fresh blueberries (frozen works when thawed first)
Here's how to make it:
- Preheat the oven to 350.
- Line a loaf pan with parchment paper, or grease it to prevent sticking (cooking spray, oil, butter all work).
- Combine the butter and sugar using a hand mixer until you have a frosting-like consistency. Then add in the lemon juice/zest, and eggs.
- Switch to using a spoon and stir in the flour, milk, baking powder, and salt. Once this mixture is well combined, gently add in the blueberries.
- Pour the batter into your prepared dish and bake for 45 minutes-1 hour. Once the top is golden brown and a toothpick in the center comes out clean, it's done!
- Enjoy warm or cold with butter, jam, or any other spread.
Just a note: While blueberry and lemon is a classic pairing, if blueberries aren't one of your favorites, you can switch them out for any other berry.
