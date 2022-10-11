Man With Popular Tiktok Show Lets Fate Decide His Lunch by Rolling Dice to Create Unique Sandwich Creations

Photo by Ola Mishchenko on Unsplash

Adventuresinaardia is a TikTok account with over 1.4 million followers where the creator lets "fate" decide his lunch by rolling dice.

Each category he rolls for represents a different part of the sandwich (bread, main, cheese, toppings, sauce, etc.). Some categories have as few as six options he might get stuck with while others have over 20! The creator rates the sandwich after trying it, and some that don't sound great actually end up with pretty good scores.

The choices he has the potential to roll rotate based on what he has at home, so viewers enjoy tuning in to see what sandwich he ends up with on a regular basis.

Recently the dice gave him a run for his money and created a sandwich featuring pop-tarts as bread, bologna, matcha spread, bell pepper, and a few other ingredients you can find out on your own by watching the video below.

Spoiler alert: the rating isn't good. But he makes himself finish the sandwich every episode regardless of what it tastes like.

The show, appropriately titled, "Roll for Sandwich" has caught the attention of many, including the Detroit Lions football team. He got invited to do an episode of the show right from their home field.

You can take a look at that particular episode here.

If you enjoy seeing people try new things, learning about new foods, and laughing along when people are forced to eat something disgusting, you might want to join the millions of people who tune into the TikTok show sometime.

It "airs" on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Happy watching! :)