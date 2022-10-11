Recipe: Overnight Oats (PB and Jelly, Apple Crumble, and More)

Photo by Monserrat Soldú

Overnight oats are a popular breakfast food because they're ready right when you wake up in the morning, they're extremely simple to make, and they don't require any equipment to heat up, so they're easy to take on the go.

You can use this base recipe to make overnight oats and change up the toppings and add-ins to create new flavors. All you need to do is mix all the ingredients together and put them in the fridge overnight.

You can make one serving at a time or double/triple the batch and make breakfast several days ahead.

Here's what you'll need:

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy milk works)

1/4 cup yogurt (greek works best but any kind, even non-dairy, will work)

1 tbs. chia seeds

1 tbs. honey (or maple syrup, agave)

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract (almond extract or another kind works too)

This basic recipe makes tasty oats but the key is really in the other ingredients you choose to add. If you can't tell already, this dish leaves room for plenty of customization.

Here are a few unique options.

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Mix in 1 tbs. peanut butter and 1 tbs. jelly

Top with crushed peanuts and fruit of choice

Apple Crumble

Mix in 1/2 cup diced apples and 1/4 tsp. cinnamon

Top with chopped pecans and a sprinkle of brown sugar

Nutella

Mix in 1 tbs. Nutella

Top with crushed hazelnuts and mini chocolate chips

Coconut Cream Pie

Mix in 2 tbs. shredded coconut

Top with sliced bananas and whipped cream

Carrot Cake

Mix in 1/4 cup shredded carrot, 1 tbs. cream cheese, 1 tbs. raisins, and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

Pumpkin Spice

Mix in 2 tbs. pumpkin puree and 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

You can get creative! Start by trying out these six unique recipes and then you can come up with a few flavors of your own that combine the ingredients you find most tasty.

Enjoy :)