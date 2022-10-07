Food Blogger Showcases Impressive Food Options Found at Zurich International Airport in Switzerland

Alisha Starr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6Ldn_0iMwju1e00
Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Knocking airport food is a classic joke because more often than not, it isn't all that great.

But Karissa, a TikTok creator, shared everything she ate while she was at the Zurich International Airport and she claims everything was delicious.

She starts by showing all the fancy chocolate options (literally cases and cases of truffles). But the first thing she eats is fondue with crusty bread.

Next, she eats a plum tart from a cafe brimming with pastries.

She follows that up with muesli—what many people associate with overnight oats.

Her next treat is a giant soft pretzel sandwich.

You wouldn't find most of these items in a nearby restaurant, let alone an airport.

If you want to see everything she ate during her three-hour stint at the airport, you can watch the video below.

Karissa is a food TikToker who usually dedicates each day to eating every meal at a specific restaurant. Her previous videos include everything from local restaurants to Applebees to KFC and most videos get hundreds of thousands of views.

She's currently spending six months on a cruise ship for work. When she's not performing, she documents the unique food from the ship itself and the areas the ship stops. She has a whopping 1.2 million people following her to see which tasty food she finds each day.

If you want to follow along on her journey from Istanbul to Athens to Italy and more, you can find her full page here. You might find a new restaurant to try or see something you've never seen before!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# airport food# food# food tiktok# food around the world# video

Comments / 0

Published by

Food brings people together in person and on the internet. I focus on all things food and sprinkle in local stories here and there. Look here for new recipes, trending food news, and interesting videos.

Rochester, NY
1350 followers

More from Alisha Starr

Man With Popular Food TikTok Show Eats a Sandwich Featuring Pop-Tarts and Bologna

Adventuresinaardia is a TikTok account with over 1.4 million followers where the creator lets "fate" decide his lunch by rolling dice. Each category he rolls for represents a different part of the sandwich (bread, main, cheese, toppings, sauce, etc.). Some categories have as few as six options he might get stuck with while others have over 20! The creator rates the sandwich after trying it, and some that don't sound great actually end up with pretty good scores.

Read full story
1 comments

Recipe: Overnight Oats (PB and Jelly, Apple Crumble, and More)

Overnight oats are a popular breakfast food because they're ready right when you wake up in the morning, they're extremely simple to make, and they don't require any equipment to heat up, so they're easy to take on the go.

Read full story

Cooking Tip: Transform Pancakes by Baking Them in the Oven or Turning Them Into Breakfast Spaghetti

Pancakes are a beloved breakfast food but they take some skill to make properly. Timing the flip just right and executing the flip properly are necessary to end up with even, fluffy pancakes. Plus, making pancakes for a group is difficult because there's only so much space in the pan to prep them.

Read full story
12 comments

Recipe: Homemade Pizza (Featuring Caramelized Onions, Sausage, and More)

Pizza is one of the best foods in my opinion because it's easy to make at home, easy to order out large quantities for gatherings, and has virtually limitless customization options.

Read full story
4 comments

5 Family-Friendly Hikes to Take While the Leaves Are Changing

New York is one of the best states to catch the changing leaves and enjoy the beautiful fall colors. Here are a few places you can hike to enjoy the scenery that isn't too difficult for the whole family to take part in.

Read full story
20 comments

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bites

Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts, so putting them together only makes sense. Plus, transforming the classic cheesecake into bite-sized chocolate-covered pieces only makes it more appealing.

Read full story
5 comments

Can Chocolate Help You Fight Aging and Disease?

We often hear about things like carbs, fats, protein, sugars, and fiber, and how these things impact our bodies but many people don't know enough about antioxidants. What exactly are they? They're substances that help protect your body against free radicals. What are free radicals? Free radicals are molecules produced when your body breaks down food or when you're exposed to smoke or radiation. They contribute to cell breakdown and are linked to aging and disease.

Read full story
6 comments
Hilton, NY

The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9th

Blue Barn Cidery is a restaurant, cidery, farm, and event venue in Hilton, NY. Their space is beautiful, their staff is ultra-friendly, and their events always have a good turnout.

Read full story

Over 2.7 Million People Follow The Grow with Jo At-Home Walking Workouts to Lose Weight

45% of people say they want to lose weight. Whether the weight loss is necessary or not, most people can benefit from moving their bodies more often. Not everyone wants to hit the gym, lift weights, or sweat their butts off doing high-intensity cardio workouts. Thankfully, there are other options.

Read full story
1 comments

Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars

If you're anything like me, sweets are a staple in your life. When this time of year rolls around one thing I always seem to crave is pie. This pecan bar recipe takes the classic pecan pie and turns it into bars that are perfect for gatherings. Something about being able to pick it up and bite into it without the use of a fork makes it more satisfying.

Read full story
3 comments

Charcuterie Boards Are Out and Butter Boards Are In

Charcuterie boards are a longtime favorite appetizer, snack, or even meal. They grew in popularity recently as people began adding inventive items and creating themed boards for parties.

Read full story
15 comments

Recipe: Honey Bunches of Oats Cookies

One study showed that about 56% of people in America eat cereal for breakfast every day. It's quick, easy, and can be relatively healthy depending on which one you choose. But have you ever thought of using your breakfast cereal to make a sweet treat? Krutea, a baker on Tiktok, has. She recently started a series where she shares cookie recipes made with beloved cereals like Honey Bunches of Oats, Golden Grahams, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Read full story
2 comments

Data Shows Height Still Matters in Relationships but Maybe Not in the Way You Might Think

It's no secret that many women prefer taller men. And not just men a few inches taller than them but at times, a foot or more taller is what people prefer. The average height of men in America is 5'9 and the average woman's height is just under 5'3. So why does height seem to be such a predominant issue when the stats are on our side?

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

These Are Some of the Most Popular Foods in New York State

New York is a state full of diversity, and with it comes a diverse range of foods. So what are some of the most popular options?. It's rare to come across someone who doesn't like pizza. New York-style pizza originated with Italian immigrants and features a thin, hand-tossed crust.

Read full story
6 comments
Rochester, NY

Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in Rochester

Rochester might be a relatively small city by many standards but one thing it doesn't lack is places to find good food. Within the last year, several new restaurants opened in the area. Here's a quick rundown of a few you might not have visited yet.

Read full story

40% Of Americans Have Experienced the Mandela Effect—Have You?

The Mandela Effect occurs when large groups of people believe something happened a certain way when either the event didn't take place at all, or something happened completely differently than they believed.

Read full story
38 comments

Travel Tip: Make Your Items Less Accessible to Thieves

A study of 1,000 people showed that 10% of those people had their phones stolen while on vacation and 9% had their credit cards stolen. Other common contenders were debit cards, licenses, and passports.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice Rinks

New York is no stranger to heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures. For the 2022-2023 season, the Farmer's Almanac predicts an early winter filled with low temperatures, slush, ice, and snow.

Read full story
1 comments

Recipe: DIY Face Wash (Clean Beauty)

It’s fun to experiment with skincare by trying out new face masks and face washes, but these products add up, and many are filled with harmful ingredients. Trying new products can lead to painful breakouts for those with sensitive skin. However, for people with skin that can take these ingredients, they might still prevent your skin from progressing and causing issues that will show up later on.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy