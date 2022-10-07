Food Blogger Showcases Impressive Food Options Found at Zurich International Airport in Switzerland

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Knocking airport food is a classic joke because more often than not, it isn't all that great.

But Karissa, a TikTok creator, shared everything she ate while she was at the Zurich International Airport and she claims everything was delicious.

She starts by showing all the fancy chocolate options (literally cases and cases of truffles). But the first thing she eats is fondue with crusty bread.

Next, she eats a plum tart from a cafe brimming with pastries.

She follows that up with muesli—what many people associate with overnight oats.

Her next treat is a giant soft pretzel sandwich.

You wouldn't find most of these items in a nearby restaurant, let alone an airport.

If you want to see everything she ate during her three-hour stint at the airport, you can watch the video below.

Karissa is a food TikToker who usually dedicates each day to eating every meal at a specific restaurant. Her previous videos include everything from local restaurants to Applebees to KFC and most videos get hundreds of thousands of views.

She's currently spending six months on a cruise ship for work. When she's not performing, she documents the unique food from the ship itself and the areas the ship stops. She has a whopping 1.2 million people following her to see which tasty food she finds each day.

If you want to follow along on her journey from Istanbul to Athens to Italy and more, you can find her full page here. You might find a new restaurant to try or see something you've never seen before!