The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9th

Photo by Joanna Nix-Walkup on Unsplash

Blue Barn Cidery is a restaurant, cidery, farm, and event venue in Hilton, NY. Their space is beautiful, their staff is ultra-friendly, and their events always have a good turnout.

One of their most popular events is CiderFest, a yearly event that's taking place the weekend of October 7th-9th this year. It's their fifth time having it, and like in previous years, they have a lot of special things planned.

For one, they're having kitchen and snack shack specials in addition to their regular menu like a seasonal apple salad, funnel cake sundae, and a smoked chicken sandwich.

They also have a few special fall ciders and a special fall cocktail on the menu.

To round out their food options, they have baked goods available to purchase like fresh cider donuts, honeycrisp apple cake, pumpkin whoopie pies, oatmeal cookies, and more.

Aside from food, local vendors will be setting up shop on both days so you can shop around and see if anything catches your eye. From henna to clay earrings to cookie shops to candles, there will be plenty of unique, local goods to pick from.

As far as activities go, they have apple picking, pumpkin picking, and a corn maze to check out.

They have large indoor and outdoor spaces and they say bringing lawn chairs, blankets, and even pets are allowed to keep you cozy and comfortable while you enjoy the event.

You can click here to find all the information you need to know about CiderFest and Blue Barn Cidery in general if you want to visit them another time.

You can also click here to follow their Instagram where they post regular updates about their events.