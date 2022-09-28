Over 2.7 Million People Follow The Grow with Jo At-Home Walking Workouts to Lose Weight

Alisha Starr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbnY5_0iCNywF600
Photo by Karolina Grabowska

45% of people say they want to lose weight. Whether the weight loss is necessary or not, most people can benefit from moving their bodies more often.

Not everyone wants to hit the gym, lift weights, or sweat their butts off doing high-intensity cardio workouts. Thankfully, there are other options.

Grow with Jo is a popular YouTube channel that's amassed over 2.76 million followers! Its popularity might stem from the fact it features workouts for beginners that put an emphasis on walking at home. Some of the more popular videos have millions of views, many from loyal followers who repeat the workouts again and again to achieve some pretty impressive results.

The workouts combine walking with arm movements and other moves that engage more muscles and increase your calorie burn.

The creator herself went through a transformation using her own workouts. The TikTok below shows her progress.

If you aren't convinced that simply walking can help you lose weight, here are a few interesting facts that might just change your mind.

The average person walks one mile in 20 minutes, burning roughly 100 calories during this time.

Walking 10,000 steps a day can help you lose weight.

Walking can improve your mood, increase energy and endurance, and strengthen your immune system.

Walking in place is as effective as walking on a treadmill or track.

Whether you want to work out at home because you're a beginner, want to save money on a gym membership, or for any other reason, these videos might help you create a routine that helps you feel your best!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# health# weight loss# working out# walking# at home workout

Comments / 1

Published by

I deliver content with a focus on positivity and making the best use of the area around you. You can expect me to highlight my favorite recipes, local restaurants, events, hiking trails, and trending stories on the internet you might find interesting. No negative news here!

Rochester, NY
1210 followers

More from Alisha Starr

Cooking Tip: Transform Pancakes by Baking Them in the Oven or Turning Them Into Breakfast Spaghetti

Pancakes are a beloved breakfast food but they take some skill to make properly. Timing the flip just right and executing the flip properly are necessary to end up with even, fluffy pancakes. Plus, making pancakes for a group is difficult because there's only so much space in the pan to prep them.

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade Pizza: Fresh Basil, Caramelized Onion, Sausage, Pepperoni, and Honey Drizzle

Pizza is one of the best foods in my opinion because it's easy to make at home, easy to order out large quantities for gatherings, and has virtually limitless customization options.

Read full story
2 comments

5 Family-Friendly Hikes to Take While the Leaves Are Changing

New York is one of the best states to catch the changing leaves and enjoy the beautiful fall colors. Here are a few places you can hike to enjoy the scenery that isn't too difficult for the whole family to take part in.

Read full story
19 comments

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bites

Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts, so putting them together only makes sense. Plus, transforming the classic cheesecake into bite-sized chocolate-covered pieces only makes it more appealing.

Read full story
1 comments

Can Chocolate Help You Fight Aging and Disease?

We often hear about things like carbs, fats, protein, sugars, and fiber, and how these things impact our bodies but many people don't know enough about antioxidants. What exactly are they? They're substances that help protect your body against free radicals. What are free radicals? Free radicals are molecules produced when your body breaks down food or when you're exposed to smoke or radiation. They contribute to cell breakdown and are linked to aging and disease.

Read full story
5 comments
Hilton, NY

The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9th

Blue Barn Cidery is a restaurant, cidery, farm, and event venue in Hilton, NY. Their space is beautiful, their staff is ultra-friendly, and their events always have a good turnout.

Read full story

Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars

If you're anything like me, sweets are a staple in your life. When this time of year rolls around one thing I always seem to crave is pie. This pecan bar recipe takes the classic pecan pie and turns it into bars that are perfect for gatherings. Something about being able to pick it up and bite into it without the use of a fork makes it more satisfying.

Read full story
3 comments

Charcuterie Boards Are Out and Butter Boards Are In

Charcuterie boards are a longtime favorite appetizer, snack, or even meal. They grew in popularity recently as people began adding inventive items and creating themed boards for parties.

Read full story
12 comments

Recipe: Honey Bunches of Oats Cookies

One study showed that about 56% of people in America eat cereal for breakfast every day. It's quick, easy, and can be relatively healthy depending on which one you choose. But have you ever thought of using your breakfast cereal to make a sweet treat? Krutea, a baker on Tiktok, has. She recently started a series where she shares cookie recipes made with beloved cereals like Honey Bunches of Oats, Golden Grahams, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Read full story
2 comments

Data Shows Height Still Matters in Relationships but Maybe Not in the Way You Might Think

It's no secret that many women prefer taller men. And not just men a few inches taller than them but at times, a foot or more taller is what people prefer. The average height of men in America is 5'9 and the average woman's height is just under 5'3. So why does height seem to be such a predominant issue when the stats are on our side?

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

These Are Some of the Most Popular Foods in New York State

New York is a state full of diversity, and with it comes a diverse range of foods. So what are some of the most popular options?. It's rare to come across someone who doesn't like pizza. New York-style pizza originated with Italian immigrants and features a thin, hand-tossed crust.

Read full story
6 comments
Rochester, NY

Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in Rochester

Rochester might be a relatively small city by many standards but one thing it doesn't lack is places to find good food. Within the last year, several new restaurants opened in the area. Here's a quick rundown of a few you might not have visited yet.

Read full story

40% Of Americans Have Experienced the Mandela Effect—Have You?

The Mandela Effect occurs when large groups of people believe something happened a certain way when either the event didn't take place at all, or something happened completely differently than they believed.

Read full story
38 comments

Travel Tip: Make Your Items Less Accessible to Thieves

A study of 1,000 people showed that 10% of those people had their phones stolen while on vacation and 9% had their credit cards stolen. Other common contenders were debit cards, licenses, and passports.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice Rinks

New York is no stranger to heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures. For the 2022-2023 season, the Farmer's Almanac predicts an early winter filled with low temperatures, slush, ice, and snow.

Read full story
1 comments

Recipe: DIY Face Wash (Clean Beauty)

It’s fun to experiment with skincare by trying out new face masks and face washes, but these products add up, and many are filled with harmful ingredients. Trying new products can lead to painful breakouts for those with sensitive skin. However, for people with skin that can take these ingredients, they might still prevent your skin from progressing and causing issues that will show up later on.

Read full story

Creators Are Turning Journals Into a Lucrative Side Hustle

Low-content books are nothing new. They became a trend on Amazon a while ago and helped early adopters make thousands of dollars each month with minimal effort. But Amazon soon cracked down and created some additional rules for these low-content books. Overall, the book can't have more than ten blank pages, so it needs to have actual substance to it.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This October

Fall is right around the corner, and with the change in weather comes many events in Rochester that highlight this beautiful time of year. The Hilton Apple Festival is taking place on October 1st and 2nd this year. It runs from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and from 10 am to 4:30 pm on Sunday. The event features live music, various food vendors, a fresh apple cider tent, an apple pie contest, a classic car show, and more.

Read full story
1 comments

Explore the World—Punta Cana Guide

Millions of people visit Punta Cana each year, and it’s not hard to see why. With gorgeous sprawling beaches, ideal temps of 72–88 degrees year-round, and plenty of activities to keep you satisfied, it’s an ideal trip for anyone.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy