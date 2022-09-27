Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars

Alisha Starr

If you're anything like me, sweets are a staple in your life. When this time of year rolls around one thing I always seem to crave is pie.

This pecan bar recipe takes the classic pecan pie and turns it into bars that are perfect for gatherings. Something about being able to pick it up and bite into it without the use of a fork makes it more satisfying.

It pairs well with coffee and tea and is just as good cold as it is warm. Here's a list of the ingredients you'll need:

Crust

3/4 cup room temperature butter

1/3 cup sugar

1 and 3/4 cups flour

Topping

2/3 cup brown sugar

1 and 1/2 cups corn syrup*

4 eggs

1/3 cup flour

1-2 tablespoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon salt

1 and 1/2 cups chopped pecans

*Some people don't like using corn syrup in their recipes, so here are a few substitution options

1 and 1/2 cups sugar dissolved in 1/3 cup warm water

an equal amount of honey, agave, or maple syrup

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Line a 9 x 13 baking sheet with foil or parchment paper (any size dish is fine, just know your bars will be thicker if you use a smaller dish) Combine the butter and sugar using a hand mixer. Once they're well combined, add the flour and mix again Press the mixture into your sheet/dish in an even layer and bake for 15-20 minutes (you'll want a golden brown color) Whisk or use the hand mixer to combine the brown sugar, corn syrup (or substitute), eggs, and vanilla. Once there aren't any lumps, add the flour and salt and mix until combined. Stir the pecans into the mixture with a spoon Put this mixture on top of the golden crust and continue to bake for 25-35 minutes, or until the center is fully set.

A Few Tips for Success:

Allow the bars to cool completely before cutting so you end up with straight edges and have no problem scooping the bars out.

Try to use a mixture of finely chopped pecans and larger chunks for the best mouthfeel.

Sprinkle flaky sea salt on top to create a sweet & salty bar to cut the sweetness.

Try mixing in some pumpkin spice mix to the filling for a twist and some extra fall flavor.

These bars only take about 45 minutes to make and they'll last for days if you keep them in a container in the fridge.

Enjoy :)