Recipe: Breakfast Cereal-Themed Cookies

One study showed that about 56% of people in America eat cereal for breakfast every day.

It's quick, easy, and can be relatively healthy depending on which one you choose.

But have you ever thought of using your breakfast cereal to make a sweet treat? Krutea, a baker on Tiktok, has. She recently started a series where she shares cookie recipes made with beloved cereals like Honey Bunches of Oats, Golden Grahams, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The first video in her series garnered over 600,000 views, 104,000 likes, 1,200 shares, and 15,000 saves, so it's safe to say these cookies were a hit.

If you want to see this first video, you can watch it below. Clicking to see the rest of her profile will help you see the other cookie variations and more mouthwatering food if breakfast cereal cookies aren't your cup of tea.

All her recipes are posted on her Instagram but you can find photos below of her recipe for these particular cookies from her page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EjJgf_0i7b50If00
Krutea on Instagram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w07XV_0i7b50If00
Krutea on Instagram

Commenters say the cookies pair great with milk (is that really a surprise?) and that baking them will make your house smell amazing. Fresh cookies and a great-smelling house sound like a win-win situation.

TikTok has created a haven for home cooks and bakers to share their recipes and build a following of people who can't wait to try out their next recipe.

In the past, some stores have even sold out of items from viral TikTok videos because so many people flock to the store to purchase ingredients.

Try out these cookies and see if you found your new favorite online baker.

