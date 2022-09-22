These Are Some of the Most Popular Foods in New York State

Photo by ian dooley on Unsplash

New York is a state full of diversity, and with it comes a diverse range of foods. So what are some of the most popular options?

New York-Style Pizza

Photo by Jonas Kakaroto on Unsplash

It's rare to come across someone who doesn't like pizza. New York-style pizza originated with Italian immigrants and features a thin, hand-tossed crust.

Whether you're in NYC or a tiny town in NY, it's almost guaranteed there's a pizza place around the corner.

Here's a list of some of the top-rated pizza places in New York.

Buffalo Wings

Photo by Jonas Kakaroto on Unsplash

There's some debate about exactly where buffalo wings originated but the common belief is fitting, Buffalo, NY.

The story is they were made for the first time one late in 1964 and eventually became the popular hit we know today. Wings and pizza go together well, so it's no wonder these two things are some of the most popular NY foods.

New York-Style Cheesecake

Photo by Kalisha Ocheni on Unsplash

NY-style cheesecake separates itself from all other cheesecakes with the addition of heavy cream or sour cream, making it extra thick and creamy.

You might find it with graham cracker crust or without. And flavors range from plain to decked out with candy, fruit, nuts, and other interesting toppings.

Here are 52 cheesecake recipes to look over!

Garbage Plates

Alisha Starr

The garbage plate originated in Rochester, NY. It might not sound (or look) appetizing, but this dish has a cult-like following and people travel from all over to try this unique dish.

The classic garbage plate is a base of macaroni salad and french fries topped with cheeseburgers, meat hot sauce, onions, mustard, and ketchup.

Variations might include baked beans, different meats, home fries, and more or fewer toppings.

Here's the restaurant that created this popular food in 1918!

Bagels with Lox

Photo by Douglas Bagg on Unsplash

Bagels and lox on their own weren't created in New York but the dish that puts them together was. Jewish bakeries came up with this tasty creation when eggs benedict became popular.

Since then, this breakfast has grown in popularity and New York is considered one of the best places to try it because you can't beat fresh NY bagels.

Uniquely New York

Many other foods were either created or largely began their popularity in New York. Can you think of any?