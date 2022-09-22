Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in Rochester

Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash

Rochester might be a relatively small city by many standards but one thing it doesn't lack is places to find good food.

Within the last year, several new restaurants opened in the area. Here's a quick rundown of a few you might not have visited yet.

Nocino

You can find this Italian eatery at Eastview Mall.

Their menu features some classic dishes like meatballs, bruschetta, pizza, and pasta. They also have an assortment of tasty desserts like cannolis and tiramisu. If you're having a craving for Italian food, it might be worthwhile to check this place out.

It's connected to the mall, so you can also easily access shopping.

Taichi Iron Bar and Grill

This next restaurant is truly unique. Half the place is dedicated to counter-service sushi, ramen, and bubble tea.

The other half is a sit-down experience where you gather at a table with a grill in the center and cook your own food. There are plenty of meat and seafood options and you'll get all the rice and bao buns you need free of charge.

Click here to view their location and the full menu.

Velvet Belly

This dinner-only restaurant is more upscale than the other options on this list. It's located in the heart of the public market.

They have a raw bar, sushi, and plenty of small plates to choose from for an appetizer. If you enjoy seafood, this new restaurant should be on the top of your "must try" list.

Enjoy These New Eateries

As crisper weather rolls in, embracing indoor activities is a must. Trying out one of these new local restaurants is a great way to support small business owners. You might just find your new favorite meal along the way!