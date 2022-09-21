40% Of Americans Have Experienced the Mandela Effect—Have You?

Photo by Uday Mittal on Unsplash

The Mandela Effect occurs when large groups of people believe something happened a certain way when either the event didn't take place at all, or something happened completely differently than they believed.

You might have experienced this yourself without realizing how common it is.

There are countless examples of this, including the one that the effect is named after, Nelson Mandela's death. People believed he died in prison in the 1980s when he actually lived until 2013.

Other examples include people believing "Looney Tunes" is actually "Looney Toons" or remembering the Monopoly man as having a monocle when he really doesn't.

Do you remember the Fruit of the Loom logo having a cornucopia behind the fruit? Many people do but that logo never actually existed.

Everyone knows the classic line, "Luke, I am your father," right?

Wrong. It's actually "No, I am your father."

One last crazy example from that list is people claiming they remember there being 51—or even 52—states in the US despite there only being 50.

If you're feeling stumped, you're not alone. From beloved TV shows to the spelling of brand names to pop-culture events, people remember something one way even though that was never the case.

The interesting thing is that 40% of Americans claim to have experienced this phenomenon themselves. There isn't a real explanation for it happening, so it's a popular topic on social media as people theorize how this happens.

Have you ever remembered something one way and turned out to be completely wrong?