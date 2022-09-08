A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice Rinks

Photo by Nadin Mario on Unsplash

New York is no stranger to heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures. For the 2022-2023 season, the Farmer's Almanac predicts an early winter filled with low temperatures, slush, ice, and snow.

In other words, if you hate the cold, it's time to mentally prepare yourself now. But the bright side of weather like this is enjoying winter activities you don't take part in during other parts of the year, like ice skating!

Rochester has no shortage of places to hit the ice. So whether it's your first time or you're a long-time pro, there's a venue to suit your needs.

Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex

This ice rink offers open skating for ice skating, hockey, lessons, and more. It's a great place to learn or keep your skills up to par if you already know how to skate.

Dick's House of Sports

For the second time, Dick's will set up a small ice rink outside their storefront. You can purchase one-off passes or grab a season pass for one fixed price. Because of this deal and the rink's size, it's a nice option for families with small children.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Rink

This outdoor rink is unique because it's shaped like a kidney to make the best use of the space. It's an entirely different skating experience outside, so it's worth checking out. Like the other options mentioned here, they offer rental skates for an affordable price and even have specific times when it's free to skate!

Town Skating Arenas

Many individual towns have skating arenas where a variety of activities take place. Each location has different hours for open skating, so be sure to take a look at their site for more information.

The benefit of skating at one of these arenas is most of them have refreshments available. So if you need to take a break and enjoy a slice of pizza or a cup of hot chocolate, you have the option.

Lakeshore Hockey Arena

Rochester Ice Center

Webster Ice Arena

Scottsville Ice Arena

Genesee Valley Sports Complex

Choose one of these places now, so you're ready to go as soon as winter comes!