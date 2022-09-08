Recipe: DIY Face Wash (Clean Beauty)

Alisha Starr

Photo by Matthew Tkocz on Unsplash

It’s fun to experiment with skincare by trying out new face masks and face washes, but these products add up, and many are filled with harmful ingredients.

Trying new products can lead to painful breakouts for those with sensitive skin. However, for people with skin that can take these ingredients, they might still prevent your skin from progressing and causing issues that will show up later on.

Instead of shelling out your hard-earned money on potentially damaging products, why don’t you try making some yourself?

Continue reading to learn a few recipes you can make right from home with minimal ingredients.

Luscious Lemon Face Wash

This face wash is ideal for people with oily skin. It should help pull some oil from your face and leave your skin bursting with a fresh lemon scent!

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup of castile soap (or your preferred soap)
  • 2 tablespoons of water
  • 1 tablespoon of jojoba or almond oil
  • 3–6 drops of lemon essential oil

Make It:

Mix all of the ingredients together and place them into a container with a foaming pump (an old soap container will work fine). Break out this face wash whenever you’re dealing with built-up oils and need to reset your skin.

Apple Cider Acne Treatment

This DIY face wash is made primarily with apple cider vinegar. It’s tough enough to help banish acne but gentle enough for people with sensitive skin to try it out. Try to save this one for the bad breakouts instead of using it daily because it can dry out your skin if you use it too often.

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons of water
  • 1 teaspoon of castile soap (or your preferred soap)
  • 3–5 drops of tea tree oil
  • 1 drop of lavender oil

Make It:

It doesn’t get any easier than this: mix all of the ingredients together and store them in an air-tight container. When you use it, try using a cotton ball or damp washcloth to scoop up a small amount and put it on the impacted areas of your face.

Let it dry, and then rinse it off with warm water.

Sugar & Spice Face Wash

This DIY face wash is suitable for all skin types and smells oh so delicious. The warm spices and sweet sugar are perfect for getting in the fall mood.

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup of sugar
  • 3 tablespoons of honey
  • 1 teaspoon of cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon of nutmeg
  • Water

Make It:

Begin by mixing the honey and sugar together to form a paste.

Next, add in the nutmeg and cinnamon until they’re fully blended.

Add a few drops of water to get the mixture to your desired consistency.

You can now use this as a face wash or a face mask. To use as a mask, apply and rinse off after 20 minutes. Store any leftovers in an air-tight container.

Charcoal Mask

This mask is best for oily or combination skin and should be used about once a week. It can help get rid of some built-up oil and help prevent acne because of the charcoal, while the aloe vera and honey soothe painful breakouts.

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons of activated charcoal
  • ½ cup of aloe vera gel
  • ½ cup of honey
  • 15–20 drops of tea tree oil
  • 2 tablespoons of jojoba, almond, or grapeseed oil

Make It:

First, combine the activated charcoal and aloe vera gel. Once this mixture is set, add in the honey and stir until it’s fully incorporated. Finish this mask off by mixing the tea tree oil and whichever other oil you choose.

Be sure to apply this mask to a fresh face and take it off after two minutes. Tip: set a timer because two minutes will fly by!

Soapless Face Wash

Did you know that some people have skin that’s too sensitive even for soap? If this sounds like you, trying out this face wash might be a good idea. It’s gentle enough to use every day and great for taking makeup off!

Ingredients:

  • 4 tablespoons of aloe vera gel
  • 2 tablespoons of avocado oil
  • 2–4 drops of frankincense oil

Make It:

Combine all the ingredients together in one step. Once everything is mixed well, use a funnel to put it into a bottle with a dropper. This will allow for easy application and convenient storage. Tip: this mixture is gentle enough to use on your eyes, so it’s perfect for taking off mascara.

Find Your New Favorite Face Wash Today

Try out one of these unique DIY face washes today to see if they help your skin feel its best. No matter what skin type you have, there’s something on this list for you to try. And the best part is, many of these ingredients are probably already in your house!

Keeping your skin feeling refreshed and looking its best should be a part of everyone’s daily routine. These face washes and face masks are an affordable way to do just that!

