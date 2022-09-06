This Creator Turned Low-Content Books Into a Side Hustle

Alisha Starr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbK9V_0hkB1Iz900
Photo by Gabrielle Henderson on Unsplash

Low-content books are nothing new. They became a trend on Amazon a while ago and helped early adopters make thousands of dollars each month with minimal effort. But Amazon soon cracked down and created some additional rules for these low-content books. Overall, the book can't have more than ten blank pages, so it needs to have actual substance to it.

Most creators sidestepped this problem by switching from notebooks to planners or journals. Using even a simple template created on Canva allows you to make a true low-content book that's Amazon-approved and consumer friendly.

Of course, the more unique your template is, the more your book will stand out among the masses.

Now onto one of the many success stories: Bold Books.

Rachel Gardella has a TikTok account that explains the process behind creating low-content books and how she turned Bold Books into a successful business on and off Amazon. Her income grows steadily, and she hopes to turn this side hustle into a full-time business.

Why is she successful when so many others aren't?

Number one: she's differentiated herself by niching down within this book category.

Her journals are all created with designs made to empower, and the insides are all custom templates — not one's you'll find for sale anywhere else.

Number two: she leverages social media to become an expert in this field, all while showcasing her books to the masses.

Her TikTok account has almost 40k followers. Some are following her to learn how to do the same thing she does, and others are following her because they like her journals. Publicity is publicity, after all.

Number three: she didn't give up when things didn't immediately take off.

Side hustles are a dime a dozen nowadays, and most people will give up before theirs has time to take off because they expect instant money. She's accepting slow and steady growth instead.

Number four: she doesn't rely on Amazon for all her sales.

Amazon doesn't have the greatest reputation, and the bottom line is that some people just won't make a purchase from there. Instead of limiting herself to one platform, she uses Amazon as a fulfillment center essentially (you can order up to 1,000 units of each journal per quarter at cost, I believe).

She has her own website where the books are listed for sale as well. This way, she takes the full profit, and people view her more professionally, particularly if they don't like Amazon.

Once her audience is big enough, she could theoretically leave Amazon altogether.

Normal people all around the world are starting successful side hustles from the ground up and sharing a wealth of information about how you can do the same.

