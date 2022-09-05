Rochester, NY

The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This October

Alisha Starr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aw7qL_0hiipU0L00
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Fall is right around the corner, and with the change in weather comes many events in Rochester that highlight this beautiful time of year.

The Hilton Apple Festival is taking place on October 1st and 2nd this year. It runs from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and from 10 am to 4:30 pm on Sunday. The event features live music, various food vendors, a fresh apple cider tent, an apple pie contest, a classic car show, and more.

There are three stages for live music. The main stage features popular bands and musicians from the Rochester area, the smaller stage is for less well-known musical groups, and the third stage features entertainment for children in particular.

Most of the roughly 100 vendors are local crafters, so you'll have the opportunity to support small businesses. But they also reserve spots for larger commercial businesses to set up, too.

There isn't a price for admission or parking, so the only money you can expect to spend is money you choose to spend on food, drinks, and shopping.

While you can expect a wide range of food, one thing you won't find is alcohol. According to the Hilton Apple Fest FAQ page, this event is designed with family-friendly fun in mind, so no alcohol is sold on the premises.

Some proceeds from the event each year are donated to local libraries, food banks, ambulance corps, and other local areas.

This year is the 40th Apple Fest, so it's an extra special year to check it out!

# rochester# rochester ny# fall activities# apple festival# fall festival

