Explore the World—Punta Cana Guide

Photo by Danny de Groot on Unsplash

Millions of people visit Punta Cana each year, and it’s not hard to see why. With gorgeous sprawling beaches, ideal temps of 72–88 degrees year-round, and plenty of activities to keep you satisfied, it’s an ideal trip for anyone.

If you’re looking to do more than just lounge on the beach, you're in luck. Keep reading to learn a few fun activities to do when you visit Punta Cana.

Bavaro Adventure Park

This park was created specifically for tourists to have one place to enjoy many fun activities.

The best part is it was also built with eco-friendly practices in mind. So you can enjoy your time knowing the beauty of your surroundings wasn’t tainted by this development.

What can you expect to do here? You can take an ATV ride and explore the shoreline as you drive along. Or you could opt for a less adrenaline-inducing experience and lounge around on their Jungle River Ride, which is similar to most amusement park lazy rivers, except you’ll be surrounded by nature instead of concrete and screaming children.

If that’s not enough for you, they also have a zipline area! There are six different ziplines to test out. Each one of them ends in a splash pool so you can cool off and enjoy a safe landing.

This park is nice for families who want to go to one place but enjoy different activities throughout the day.

Dolphin Explorer

If swimming with dolphins is one of your dreams, look no further than Dolphin Explorer to make that dream come true.

What makes this location special? Instead of swimming with dolphins in a pool inside some random building, you get to take a boat out and swim with them in their natural habitat!

You’ll have time to take as many pictures and videos as you want while you swim in the ocean with these friendly and playful creatures. This is a memory that’s sure to last a lifetime.

If you’d rather do something more fear-inducing and thrilling, they also offer swimming with sharks and stingrays too!

Relax on the Beach

You can’t take a Punta Cana vacation without spending at least one full day lounging on one of its gorgeous beaches. You’ll get to enjoy crisp turquoise waters and soft white sand as you spend your time reading a book or sipping on a yummy cocktail.

Some beaches have chair and cabana rentals available along with bars and food stands to keep you satisfied throughout the day, whereas others are more rugged and offer beautiful sights without all the frills.

Soar With a Helicopter Tour

Do you wish you could enjoy the priceless Punta Cana views from a different vantage point? You can if you take a helicopter tour!

You can take a quick trip and see the coastline, golf courses, and lush greenery from above. Or you can opt for a longer tour so you can get an aerial view of all of Punta Cana and the surrounding areas.

You might even really splurge and take a helicopter to a private island where you’ll enjoy a special lunch and an open bar.

Feel Like a VIP at Coco Bongo

One thing many people don’t know about Punta Cana is it’s home to one of the most popular nightclubs in the world. This isn’t a club where you can expect to be in a dark room dancing with strangers to sub-par music.

Instead, you’ll enjoy some of the best entertainment the world has to offer! There’s a constant rotation of acrobats, popular bands, impersonators, and more.

Head to Punta Cana for an Unforgettable Trip

When you shell out your hard-earned cash for a vacation, you want it to be a memorable one. Punta Cana has plenty of activities to enjoy no matter what you like to do or how big your family is!

If you head to the area, be sure to try out a few of the fun things to do on this list so you can make sure you’re having the best time you possibly can.

Now, what are you waiting for? Punta Cana is calling…