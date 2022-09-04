Explore the World—Punta Cana Guide

Alisha Starr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rmis3_0hi2vIta00
Photo by Danny de Groot on Unsplash

Millions of people visit Punta Cana each year, and it’s not hard to see why. With gorgeous sprawling beaches, ideal temps of 72–88 degrees year-round, and plenty of activities to keep you satisfied, it’s an ideal trip for anyone.

If you’re looking to do more than just lounge on the beach, you're in luck. Keep reading to learn a few fun activities to do when you visit Punta Cana.

Bavaro Adventure Park

This park was created specifically for tourists to have one place to enjoy many fun activities.

The best part is it was also built with eco-friendly practices in mind. So you can enjoy your time knowing the beauty of your surroundings wasn’t tainted by this development.

What can you expect to do here? You can take an ATV ride and explore the shoreline as you drive along. Or you could opt for a less adrenaline-inducing experience and lounge around on their Jungle River Ride, which is similar to most amusement park lazy rivers, except you’ll be surrounded by nature instead of concrete and screaming children.

If that’s not enough for you, they also have a zipline area! There are six different ziplines to test out. Each one of them ends in a splash pool so you can cool off and enjoy a safe landing.

This park is nice for families who want to go to one place but enjoy different activities throughout the day.

Dolphin Explorer

If swimming with dolphins is one of your dreams, look no further than Dolphin Explorer to make that dream come true.

What makes this location special? Instead of swimming with dolphins in a pool inside some random building, you get to take a boat out and swim with them in their natural habitat!

You’ll have time to take as many pictures and videos as you want while you swim in the ocean with these friendly and playful creatures. This is a memory that’s sure to last a lifetime.

If you’d rather do something more fear-inducing and thrilling, they also offer swimming with sharks and stingrays too!

Relax on the Beach

You can’t take a Punta Cana vacation without spending at least one full day lounging on one of its gorgeous beaches. You’ll get to enjoy crisp turquoise waters and soft white sand as you spend your time reading a book or sipping on a yummy cocktail.

Some beaches have chair and cabana rentals available along with bars and food stands to keep you satisfied throughout the day, whereas others are more rugged and offer beautiful sights without all the frills.

Soar With a Helicopter Tour

Do you wish you could enjoy the priceless Punta Cana views from a different vantage point? You can if you take a helicopter tour!

You can take a quick trip and see the coastline, golf courses, and lush greenery from above. Or you can opt for a longer tour so you can get an aerial view of all of Punta Cana and the surrounding areas.

You might even really splurge and take a helicopter to a private island where you’ll enjoy a special lunch and an open bar.

Feel Like a VIP at Coco Bongo

One thing many people don’t know about Punta Cana is it’s home to one of the most popular nightclubs in the world. This isn’t a club where you can expect to be in a dark room dancing with strangers to sub-par music.

Instead, you’ll enjoy some of the best entertainment the world has to offer! There’s a constant rotation of acrobats, popular bands, impersonators, and more.

Head to Punta Cana for an Unforgettable Trip

When you shell out your hard-earned cash for a vacation, you want it to be a memorable one. Punta Cana has plenty of activities to enjoy no matter what you like to do or how big your family is!

If you head to the area, be sure to try out a few of the fun things to do on this list so you can make sure you’re having the best time you possibly can.

Now, what are you waiting for? Punta Cana is calling…

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# punta cana# travel# travel guide# explore# beach vacation

Comments / 1

Published by

I deliver content with a focus on positivity and making the best use of the area around you. You can expect me to highlight local restaurants, events, hiking trails, recipes, and other fun ways to dive into your local area!

Rochester, NY
481 followers

More from Alisha Starr

Rochester, NY

The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This October

Fall is right around the corner, and with the change in weather comes many events in Rochester that highlight this beautiful time of year. The Hilton Apple Festival is taking place on October 1st and 2nd this year. It runs from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and from 10 am to 4:30 pm on Sunday. The event features live music, various food vendors, a fresh apple cider tent, an apple pie contest, a classic car show, and more.

Read full story
1 comments

Recipe: Chai Latte

Chai lattes are a great alternative to coffee for people trying to avoid it or people who don't like it. Chai is a sweet, spicy, and creamy drink. You can purchase chai bases, plain chai tea, or powdered chai at the store, but this simple recipe makes a big batch, and you can control the exact taste.

Read full story

Travel Tip: How to Spot Hidden Cameras in Hotels and Vacation Rentals

About 60% of people are worried about hidden cameras when they go on vacation. This worry is understandable, considering the smallest hidden camera was found inside of the head of a Phillips screw.

Read full story
12 comments

Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate chip cookies are a classic dessert or snack with more variations than you can count. Some prefer them soft and gooey, while others like them thin and crispy. This recipe gives you the best of both worlds. The edges are slightly browned and crispy, while the inside is soft and almost doughy without being undercooked. They can be made vegan with a few small switches, but my typical recipe includes milk chocolate chips.

Read full story
8 comments

You Can Get Unlimited Drinks at Panera

Being late to the party is never a good feeling. If you still haven't heard, if you drink coffee on a regular basis, you could save a lot of money by taking advantage of Panera's Unlimited Sip Club.

Read full story
Perry, NY

Unique NY Stays—Highbanks in Perry, NY

Taking a vacation typically creates wonderful memories but staying in the wrong place can have the opposite effect. Whether you lean towards staying in hotels or Airbnbs, there’s no shortage of beautiful places to stay in New York. One option is the Highbanks at the West Barn in Perry, NY.

Read full story
Virginia Beach, VA

Explore the World—Virginia Beach Guide: Budget Activities to Try

Going on vacation is always fun, but things can get pricy quickly if you’re not careful. So between the hotel, food, and other costs, you might be looking for some budget ideas to fill your days with.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check Out

Finding new restaurants to try out is tricky when you want to try something outside of the box. If you’ve had enough of chain restaurants and want to eat something you probably won’t find yourself making at home any time soon, check out one of these four unique eateries you can find in Rochester, NY.

Read full story

House Selling Tips

Selling your house can be exciting, but it can quickly become overwhelming if your home takes longer than you expected to sell. Are you thinking about selling your home? Did you just put your house for sale? Whether you’ll be selling your home in the future or you’re already in the process now, there are steps you can take to help create a seamless process and better your chances of a high offer.

Read full story

Gifts for College Students—Budget and Splurge Options

New and seasoned college students often miss items that will make their lives easier while working hard to get an education. But knowing what gifts are beneficial is tricky. Every student is different, but the items on this list are sure to be appreciated. So read on to dive deep into several gift options to wow any students in your life!

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!

Fall in New York is romanticized for a reason. It’s a season filled with lovely weather, fun seasonal activities, delicious flavors, and a general feeling of coziness. But to enjoy fall to the fullest, you need to seek out some experiences to make the most of this time of year and all it has to offer. Read on to learn about a handful of fall activities you might want to add to your to-do list to make the most of the fall season in Rochester!

Read full story
2 comments
Rochester, NY

Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!

Looking for new restaurants to try out isn’t always easy. Whether you’re dealing with picky eaters, energetic children, or a need for variety, there’s one place you might not have heard of that ticks all the boxes: The Mercantile on Main.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Unique NY Stays — Scribner’s Catskill Lodge

New York is full of hidden gems that often get outshined by the ever-expanding list of places to stay in NYC. If staying in a big city isn’t your thing, there are still plenty of other options to consider!

Read full story
New York City, NY

5 Terrific State Parks in New York — Waterfalls & Hiking Galore

Did you know New York has 180 state parks? Each one offers something special to visitors, from waterfalls to lakes to captivating wildlife. Visiting one of these parks gives you the opportunity to enjoy fresh air, stunning views, and exercise. Why not take a road trip and visit a few at a time? If you’re unsure which parks to check out first, continue reading to learn about five of the best state parks in NY!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy