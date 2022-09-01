Recipe: Chai Latte

Alisha Starr

Chai lattes are a great alternative to coffee for people trying to avoid it or people who don't like it. Chai is a sweet, spicy, and creamy drink. You can purchase chai bases, plain chai tea, or powdered chai at the store, but this simple recipe makes a big batch, and you can control the exact taste.

I like to make it in a crock pot and let it simmer for a couple of hours but you can heat it on low on the stove as well.

Here's what you'll need:

3 cups water

2 cans full-fat coconut milk (or 12 oz. milk of choice)

4 cinnamon sticks

4-6 bags of black tea (can use loose leaf if you have the proper strainer—more on that later)

2 tsp. cloves

1 tsp. ground nutmeg

1 tsp. cardamom

1-2 tsp. vanilla

2 tsp. grated ginger

How to make the chai:

The best part about this recipe is all you have to do is dump all the ingredients in your crock pot or pan and let all the ingredients meld together.

I recommend letting it sit for 2 hours and then using a cheesecloth, sifter, or very small-holed strainer to remove the cinnamon sticks and cloves. If you don't have any of these tools, feel free to remove the pieces with a spoon or tongs—it just might take a few minutes longer!

Once it's done, you can pour yourself a generous mug and top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnammon. If you like your drinks milkier, try adding a splash of half and half!

This recipe makes about three large mugs of chai, so you can double or triple it to make more. You can store it in the fridge for 3-5 days.

After you've made this for the first time, feel free to adjust the spice measurements based on your preferences. I recommend serving this drink with a slice of pie or a simple cookie like gingersnap or sugar cookie if you want it to be part of a dessert.