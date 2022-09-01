Travel Tip: How to Spot Hidden Cameras in Hotels and Vacation Rentals

Alisha Starr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTAb7_0he4Ivz200
Photo by Bernard Hermant on Unsplash

About 60% of people are worried about hidden cameras when they go on vacation. This worry is understandable, considering the smallest hidden camera was found inside of the head of a Phillips screw.

Thankfully, most hidden cameras are more obvious than that. A quick Google search will show you common hidden cameras, from light bulbs to phone chargers.

Don't let your vacation be riddled with fear and unease. Instead, keep reading to learn a few tips for doing a quick sweep of the room at the beginning of your trip to set your mind at ease.

Do a Physical Inspection

The most straightforward way to search for hidden cameras is by visually inspecting the property or room.

For convenience, most hidden cameras are connected to a cord to provide continuous power. They might be an object or hidden in something you wouldn't look at.

If anything looks suspicious, start there. If you don't know where to begin, use this brief list of common places people hide cameras:

  • Wall clocks
  • Alarm clocks
  • Smoke detectors
  • Phone chargers
  • Power outlets
  • Standing lamps
  • Mirrors
  • DVD players
  • Picture frames
  • Potted plants

While this list can't cover every possible place a camera could be hidden, most people aren't too creative with their placement. So this is a great list to breeze through if you want peace of mind throughout your stay.

Inspect With the Lights Off

Some cameras are designed to work in the dark, so they don't miss out on any footage. Most of these cameras have a light that switches on in the dark for night vision mode.

The lights are often green or red and might be flashing.

To spot them, turn off all the lights and close blinds or drapes to make it as dark as possible in the room. Next, walk around and look for any obvious lights shining through the darkness.

They should be easy to spot if they're there, so you won't need to spend too much time searching.

Use a Hidden Camera Sensor

Products exist to help detect hidden cameras since this is a common fear for people.

You can purchase one of them and avoid completing the two steps listed above until you're sure you have something to look for. Most of the time, all you need to do is switch the device on in a room, and it will tell you if a camera is present.

Things to Remember

Dealing with breaches of your privacy is never something you want to worry about. But it's important to remember that in some cases, cameras are okay to have. If they're disclosed by the property owner and in an area that doesn't interfere with your personal privacy, they might be used to prevent break-ins or other outside issues.

Be sure to carefully read through the fine print before you book a property so you know what you're signing up for.

Another thing to remember is that property owners don't always place hidden cameras. A party could come through and put them in without the owner being aware. While this circumstance is rare, it's important to note. It's crucial to notify the owner or manager of the property that you found cameras before destroying them so they're aware of the situation.

If they didn't place them, they could comb through the rest of the property and prevent other people from falling victim to this problem.

If you're staying in an Airbnb, aside from contacting the host, it's vital to get in contact with support as well. Their policies might allow them to ban the host and get relevant authorities involved in an investigation to see what led to these circumstances.

Finally, one last thing to note is depending on several factors; you might be able to file a lawsuit.

The Bottom Line

As technology advances, the potential for hidden cameras in hotel rooms and other accommodations increases. But, no matter the reasons for using them, if a camera isn't disclosed, you need to take action.

Be sure to use the tips found here to search for hidden cameras on your next trip. You deserve peace of mind when you stay in a new place; knowing you aren't being watched can help grant that.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# safe travel# travel tips# travel safety# hotels

Comments / 12

Published by

I deliver content with a focus on positivity and making the best use of the area around you. You can expect me to highlight local restaurants, events, hiking trails, recipes, and other fun ways to dive into your local area!

Rochester, NY
473 followers

More from Alisha Starr

Rochester, NY

The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This October

Fall is right around the corner, and with the change in weather comes many events in Rochester that highlight this beautiful time of year. The Hilton Apple Festival is taking place on October 1st and 2nd this year. It runs from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and from 10 am to 4:30 pm on Sunday. The event features live music, various food vendors, a fresh apple cider tent, an apple pie contest, a classic car show, and more.

Read full story
1 comments

Explore the World—Punta Cana Guide

Millions of people visit Punta Cana each year, and it’s not hard to see why. With gorgeous sprawling beaches, ideal temps of 72–88 degrees year-round, and plenty of activities to keep you satisfied, it’s an ideal trip for anyone.

Read full story

Recipe: Chai Latte

Chai lattes are a great alternative to coffee for people trying to avoid it or people who don't like it. Chai is a sweet, spicy, and creamy drink. You can purchase chai bases, plain chai tea, or powdered chai at the store, but this simple recipe makes a big batch, and you can control the exact taste.

Read full story

Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate chip cookies are a classic dessert or snack with more variations than you can count. Some prefer them soft and gooey, while others like them thin and crispy. This recipe gives you the best of both worlds. The edges are slightly browned and crispy, while the inside is soft and almost doughy without being undercooked. They can be made vegan with a few small switches, but my typical recipe includes milk chocolate chips.

Read full story
8 comments

You Can Get Unlimited Drinks at Panera

Being late to the party is never a good feeling. If you still haven't heard, if you drink coffee on a regular basis, you could save a lot of money by taking advantage of Panera's Unlimited Sip Club.

Read full story
Perry, NY

Unique NY Stays—Highbanks in Perry, NY

Taking a vacation typically creates wonderful memories but staying in the wrong place can have the opposite effect. Whether you lean towards staying in hotels or Airbnbs, there’s no shortage of beautiful places to stay in New York. One option is the Highbanks at the West Barn in Perry, NY.

Read full story
Virginia Beach, VA

Explore the World—Virginia Beach Guide: Budget Activities to Try

Going on vacation is always fun, but things can get pricy quickly if you’re not careful. So between the hotel, food, and other costs, you might be looking for some budget ideas to fill your days with.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check Out

Finding new restaurants to try out is tricky when you want to try something outside of the box. If you’ve had enough of chain restaurants and want to eat something you probably won’t find yourself making at home any time soon, check out one of these four unique eateries you can find in Rochester, NY.

Read full story

House Selling Tips

Selling your house can be exciting, but it can quickly become overwhelming if your home takes longer than you expected to sell. Are you thinking about selling your home? Did you just put your house for sale? Whether you’ll be selling your home in the future or you’re already in the process now, there are steps you can take to help create a seamless process and better your chances of a high offer.

Read full story

Gifts for College Students—Budget and Splurge Options

New and seasoned college students often miss items that will make their lives easier while working hard to get an education. But knowing what gifts are beneficial is tricky. Every student is different, but the items on this list are sure to be appreciated. So read on to dive deep into several gift options to wow any students in your life!

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!

Fall in New York is romanticized for a reason. It’s a season filled with lovely weather, fun seasonal activities, delicious flavors, and a general feeling of coziness. But to enjoy fall to the fullest, you need to seek out some experiences to make the most of this time of year and all it has to offer. Read on to learn about a handful of fall activities you might want to add to your to-do list to make the most of the fall season in Rochester!

Read full story
2 comments
Rochester, NY

Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!

Looking for new restaurants to try out isn’t always easy. Whether you’re dealing with picky eaters, energetic children, or a need for variety, there’s one place you might not have heard of that ticks all the boxes: The Mercantile on Main.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Unique NY Stays — Scribner’s Catskill Lodge

New York is full of hidden gems that often get outshined by the ever-expanding list of places to stay in NYC. If staying in a big city isn’t your thing, there are still plenty of other options to consider!

Read full story
New York City, NY

5 Terrific State Parks in New York — Waterfalls & Hiking Galore

Did you know New York has 180 state parks? Each one offers something special to visitors, from waterfalls to lakes to captivating wildlife. Visiting one of these parks gives you the opportunity to enjoy fresh air, stunning views, and exercise. Why not take a road trip and visit a few at a time? If you’re unsure which parks to check out first, continue reading to learn about five of the best state parks in NY!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy