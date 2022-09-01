Unique NY Stays—Highbanks in Perry, NY

Photo by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash

Taking a vacation typically creates wonderful memories but staying in the wrong place can have the opposite effect.

Whether you lean towards staying in hotels or Airbnbs, there’s no shortage of beautiful places to stay in New York. One option is the Highbanks at the West Barn in Perry, NY.

Keep reading to learn more about this unique stay, and see if it's a solid option for your next trip.

The Space

The most important part of any vacation rental is what it looks and feels like inside since you'll likely end up spending a decent amount of time there. This booking is ideal for four people, but it can accommodate six with a queen-sized air mattress. All in all, it's probably a good option for a double-date couples trip to keep things comfortable.

The space has cozy, industrial vibes with plenty of vintage and repurposed furniture to finish it off.

One of the most unique parts is the double showerhead rainfall shower. It’s perfect for a romantic getaway with a touch of luxury you might not have at home.

Another stunning feature is the two garage doors that make up one of the walls in the living area. You can enjoy the view through the glass or open them and let in fresh air for some indoor/outdoor living.

You can view their Instagram page here to see photos and learn more about this property.

The Location

As mentioned above, this Airbnb is in Perry, NY. But what makes that special is the proximity to Letchworth State Park. You’ll actually have a view of the park right from your accommodations!

If you’re planning on heading into the park for hiking or checking out the views, you can’t get any closer than this unless you camp inside the park.

The Extras

Aside from the place you’re staying, you likely care about any extras that make it even more special and what there is to do around you.

This place is brimming with extras. You can request breakfast baskets, a private chef, a charcuterie board, and a few other things for an extra fee. You can enjoy luxury living and convenience without leaving the house if you want to hole away for a weekend.

If you are looking to venture out, Perry has more to offer than you might think. There’s a wine bar and brewery, along with a public beach and a few local restaurants to check out.

The Bottom Line

Everyone deserves a weekend away once in a while. It’s even more enjoyable if you stay in a unique place you won’t find anywhere else! Check out this property to see just one more gem NY has to offer.