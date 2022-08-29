Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check Out

Alisha Starr

Finding new restaurants to try out is tricky when you want to try something outside of the box. If you’ve had enough of chain restaurants and want to eat something you probably won’t find yourself making at home any time soon, check out one of these four unique eateries you can find in Rochester, NY.

Steve’s Diner

Chicken and Waffles Alisha Starr

Steve’s Diner has four locations in the Rochester area, including Rochester, Fairport, Chili, and Henrietta.

They have 36 varieties of pancakes and french toast! If these sweet breakfast options are some of your favorites, you’ll undoubtedly find a few flavors you’ve never tried before. If sweet breakfast isn’t your favorite, they also have plenty of omelets, sandwiches, and other options.

Their coffee is some of the smoothest you’ll have, and you can expect an authentic old-school diner experience if you go here.

Fairpour

Chai Latte Alisha Starr

Fairpour Coffee Roasters is located in Fairport. Their lattes are all beautifully handcrafted and delicious. You can also find pour-over coffee and plenty of other drink options to warm you up on a chilly day.

One of the best parts of this cafe is the food menu. There are sandwiches like “The Jammy Sammy” that feature a fried egg, triple berry jam, goat cheese, and arugula on a toasted roll. It’s the perfect sweet and savory combo.

But you can also find more traditional sandwiches if you prefer something simple.

Body Fuel

Acai Bowl Alisha Starr

Body Fuel has locations in Rochester, Greece, and Webster. They specialize in fresh smoothies, acai bowls, and protein shakes. So if you're looking for a healthy grab-and-go meal or snack, Body Fuel is a great place to check out.

You can personalize items to fit your preferences so it tastes how you want and includes ingredients to help you feel your best!

Simply Crepes

Two orders of crepes Alisha Starr

Breakfast Tacos Alisha Starr

Simply Crepes offers three different locations, including Pittsford, Canandaigua, and Webster (opening fall of 2022).

Each menu is slightly different, but they all focus on elevating and pushing the boundaries of a traditional crepe. Each crepe has unique fillings, from sauteed bananas and chocolate to smoked ham and asparagus.

They make things from scratch daily using fresh ingredients, so you can expect food bursting with flavor and an elevated environment to enjoy it in.

Brunch Is Calling

Thankfully, there’s no shortage of amazing brunch spots in Rochester. The food scene isn’t something the area is lacking in. But going to the same old places can get boring after a while. If you’re looking for a unique menu to peruse so you can try something new, check out one of these more hidden gems the next time you go out!